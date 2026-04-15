GSMA Unveils Full MWC26 Kigali Programme with Inaugural Africa Awards

The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) has published the complete programme for Mobile World Congress (MWC) 26 Kigali, introducing new industry summits and launching the first edition of a prestigious awards ceremony dedicated to the African continent.

The event will return to the Kigali Convention Centre from 16 to 18 June 2026, in partnership with Rwanda’s Ministry of ICT and Innovation, bringing together pan-African and global decision-makers, regulators, and investors for three days of exhibitions, keynotes, and industry conferences.

Among the headline additions is the inaugural GLOMOs Africa, an extension of the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMOs), the mobile industry’s most recognised accolades, now dedicated to recognising impact specifically across the African continent. For its debut year, the awards will honour excellence in two categories: Digital Innovation for Africa’s Real Economy, and Closing the Mobile Internet Usage Gap in Africa. Submissions are free to enter and close on 30 April 2026.

Four new summits join the programme for 2026. These include a Scams Summit on 16 June examining the growing threat of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered fraud, an AgriTech Summit in partnership with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) on connectivity and agricultural opportunity, a Health Summit on 17 June focused on digital healthcare access, and a GSMA Technology Summit running across 17 and 18 June for African network operators covering 5G implementation, security and roaming.

The event will be organised around four thematic pillars. These are ConnectAI, which explores how AI and next-generation connectivity could double Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate by 2035; Fintech and Commerce, an expanded programme on economic diversification; Digital Africa, covering mobile-first solutions in healthcare, manufacturing and education; and Intelligent Infrastructure, examining how 5G and AI-native networks are creating new revenue streams across mining, logistics and smart cities.

Confirmed exhibitors and sponsors include AethexAI, Airtel, Ericsson, Ethio Telecom, MTN, PXS, Terrapay, and YAS. Registration for the event is open at mwckigali.com, with complimentary media passes available for press and industry analysts.