GSE Surges 272 Points as GCB, MTN Drive Wednesday Rally

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed Wednesday’s 7,196th trading session with both benchmark indices posting strong gains, lifted by heavy activity in GCB Bank and Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) as market capitalisation crossed GH¢278 billion.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) advanced 272.83 points to close at 14,762.45, up from Tuesday’s close of 14,489.62. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) gained 51.66 points to end the session at 8,776.81, from 8,725.15 the previous day. Year to date, the GSE-CI has returned 0.68 percent and the FSI has gained 0.89 percent since January 1, 2026.

Total shares traded reached 2,293,142, generating turnover of GH¢25.29 million. Market capitalisation closed the session at GH¢278.31 billion, up from GH¢276.09 billion on Tuesday.

GCB Bank PLC (GCB) was the session’s standout performer, rising GH¢3.84 to close at a VWAP of GH¢42.27 from a previous close of GH¢38.43. The counter recorded 401,785 shares traded worth GH¢16.98 million, making it the most valuable trade of the session by a significant margin.

Scancom PLC (MTNGH) was the session’s most actively traded stock by volume, with 764,077 shares changing hands at a value of GH¢4.99 million. The stock closed at GH¢6.52, up GH¢0.24 from GH¢6.28.

Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI) recorded 716,684 shares traded worth GH¢1.61 million, though the counter shed GH¢0.08 to close at GH¢2.24.

Other notable movers included SIC Insurance Company PLC (SIC), which gained GH¢0.23 to close at GH¢4.81 on 9,220 shares, and Ghana Oil Company PLC (GOIL), which edged up GH¢0.04 to GH¢7.99 on 9,962 shares traded.

On the downside, Benso Palm Plantation PLC (BOPP) fell GH¢4.13 to close at GH¢85.86 on 2,882 shares, while Fan Milk PLC (FML) shed GH¢0.05 to GH¢12.50 on 2,532 shares traded.

Cal Bank PLC (CAL) contributed 271,871 shares to session volume worth GH¢244,577.40, with the stock gaining GH¢0.01 to close at GH¢0.90. Societe Generale Ghana PLC (SOGEGH) traded 52,602 shares worth GH¢330,866.58, closing flat at GH¢6.29.

On the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX), Hords PLC (HORDS) was the only active counter, recording 43,861 shares traded worth GH¢4,386.10 at a flat closing price of GH¢0.10.

This week’s cumulative trading data shows the market processed 9,392,407 shares worth GH¢57.13 million across three sessions, with the GSE-CI rising from 14,332.79 at Monday’s open to Wednesday’s close of 14,762.45.