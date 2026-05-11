GSE Sheds GH¢12.5 Billion in Broad Selloff

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed the week ended Friday, May 8, with market capitalisation falling GH¢12.5 billion in five sessions, as profit-taking in key banking and blue-chip counters dragged both major indices lower.

Market capitalisation collapsed from GH¢281.36 billion at the close of Monday, May 4 to GH¢268.91 billion by Friday, a loss of nearly 4.4% in a single trading week. The GSE Composite Index tumbled 546 points or 3.6%, closing at 14,567.57 after sliding daily from Monday’s opening level of 15,113.90.

The Financial Stocks Index ended the week at 8,312.72 points, reflecting sustained pressure in the banking sector.

Trading volume rose marginally to 11.76 million shares from 11.51 million the prior week, but turnover fell sharply from GH¢86.54 million to GH¢66.21 million — a pattern that points to heavier activity in lower-priced stocks and smaller deal sizes per transaction.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) suffered the most dramatic collapse, crashing to GH¢1.60 from a previous close of GH¢1.77 in Friday’s session alone, a single-day loss of nearly 10%. Its year-to-date decline now stands at more than 27% from its 2026 high of GH¢2.82.

MTN Ghana, which accounts for roughly a third of total market capitalisation, shed GH¢0.24 to close the week at GH¢6.53, with more than 2.47 million shares changing hands on Friday alone. The stock dominated the week’s value traded at GH¢53.66 million, underscoring how heavily the ICT sector — and a single counter within it — shapes overall market direction.

Selective buying offered partial relief. FML gained 21.13% and ZEN rose 19.87%, pointing to continued investor interest in specific counters despite the broader weakness.

Traders attribute the selloff to profit-taking after the index’s extraordinary 79% surge in 2025, combined with investor interest surrounding the recently announced Kasapreko initial public offering.

Friday was the busiest session of the week, with 4.06 million shares traded worth GH¢18.37 million, as investors appeared to rush for the exits. The GSE Composite Index is now up just 0.66% year-to-date, meaning the week’s losses have effectively erased most of the year’s earlier gains.