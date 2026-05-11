Trump Rejects Iran Peace Counteroffer as War Drags

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected Iran’s response to the latest American peace proposal aimed at ending a 10-week war in the Middle East, declaring the counterproposal “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE” and deepening what has become one of the most dangerous diplomatic standoffs in years.

The White House had waited 10 days for Tehran’s response, hoping Iran’s positions would show further progress toward a deal. Iran delivered its reply through Pakistani mediators on Sunday, but Trump’s initial reaction signalled the opposite of what Washington had hoped for.

Iranian state media framed Tehran’s response as a rejection of the U.S. proposal, which it characterised as a demand for surrender. Iran in turn vowed it would “never bow.”

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz told Fox News Sunday that the U.S. had laid out a “very clear red line” in its latest proposal. The lack of a peace deal has strained the possibility of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil. Brent crude surged 3.17% to $104.50 a barrel on Sunday in response to the breakdown.

The stalled talks follow Operation Midnight Hammer, the U.S. military operation on June 21-22, 2025, in which over 125 aircraft, including seven B-2 Spirit bombers, struck Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities at Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan using 14 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators and over two dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Trump declared the strikes had “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capacity, though U.S. intelligence assessments as recently as May 4 indicated that the time Iran would need to build a nuclear weapon had not materially changed since last summer, when analysts estimated the attacks had pushed back the timeline by up to a year.

A second U.S.-Israeli military operation in February 2026, named “Epic Fury,” targeted Iran’s defense industrial base, further broadening a conflict that has fundamentally altered the strategic landscape of the Middle East.

Iran has maintained its nuclear programme is peaceful and insists any agreement must first guarantee an end to hostilities before addressing other issues. Washington continues to demand firm nuclear limitations as a precondition for any settlement.