GSE Indices Advance as MTN Ghana Dominates Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange posted modest gains on Wednesday, October 9, with both key indices advancing as telecoms giant MTN Ghana dominated trading volume despite a marginal price decline.

The GSE Composite Index closed at 8,497.43 points, gaining 13.04 points from the previous session’s 8,484.39. The advance extends the benchmark’s impressive year-to-date performance, which now stands at approximately 73.7% as the market continues its strongest annual run in recent memory.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index performed even better in percentage terms, climbing 15.12 points to settle at 3,946.29 from 3,931.17. The financial sector has been a consistent driver of this year’s rally, benefiting from improved banking sector fundamentals and positive sentiment around Ghana’s broader economic recovery.

Trading activity centered heavily on Scancom PLC, which operates as MTN Ghana. The telecommunications company accounted for an overwhelming 2.74 million shares of the day’s total 3.27 million share volume, representing roughly 84% of all equity turnover. MTN Ghana’s shares changed hands at GH¢ 4.52, down GH¢ 0.01 from the previous close, with total transaction value reaching GH¢ 12.38 million out of the day’s overall GH¢ 16.29 million market turnover.

This concentration illustrates both the strength and challenge of Ghana’s equity market. MTN Ghana’s liquidity provides essential market depth and enables institutional investors to execute meaningful positions. However, when a single stock dominates to this degree, it can mask broader market dynamics and limit diversification opportunities for investors seeking exposure across sectors.

Ghana Commercial Bank saw the second-highest activity, with 201,822 shares traded worth GH¢ 3.13 million. GCB’s price appreciated GH¢ 0.35 during the session, contributing to the financial index’s outperformance. The bank has benefited from Ghana’s stabilizing macroeconomic environment and improving asset quality as economic conditions normalize.

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) recorded one of the day’s strongest percentage gains, with its share price rising GH¢ 0.54. The consumer goods company has attracted renewed investor interest as consumer spending shows signs of recovery following several difficult years of high inflation and currency depreciation.

Total Petroleum Ghana moved in the opposite direction, declining GH¢ 0.05 in the session. Energy stocks have faced headwinds from policy uncertainty and operational challenges in Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector, though Total remains among the more actively traded names in the consumer staples space.

Market capitalization data confirms MTN Ghana’s dominant position within the exchange. The company’s market value stands at GH¢ 59.7 billion, dwarfing other listed equities and representing a substantial portion of the exchange’s total market capitalization. This concentration creates index sensitivity to the telecom giant’s performance.

AngloGold Ashanti leads in earnings metrics with earnings per share of GH¢ 58.65, reflecting the gold miner’s strong operational performance amid elevated precious metals prices. However, the company’s depository shares trade less frequently than domestic listings, limiting their impact on daily market dynamics.

The Ghana Alternative Market, designed for smaller growth companies, saw no trading activity during the session. SAMBA Foods Limited remains the sole GAX-listed company, with no shares changing hands. The alternative market’s slow development highlights challenges in attracting emerging companies to public listings and building liquidity in smaller-cap securities.

Similarly, the odd-lot market recorded zero activity. While all equities and depository shares are available for odd-lot trading (transactions below standard board lot sizes), investor preference remains heavily weighted toward standard lot transactions in the most liquid names.

The week’s trading pattern shows consistent but modest gains across sessions. Daily volumes have ranged between 3 million and 10 million shares, while transaction values fluctuate based on MTN Ghana’s activity level. The market’s positive momentum reflects improving investor sentiment as Ghana’s economy stabilizes following its debt restructuring and return to IMF program compliance.

However, several structural challenges persist. Limited market participation, narrow investor base, and heavy concentration in a few stocks constrain the exchange’s development. Most listed companies trade infrequently, with meaningful price discovery occurring only sporadically outside the top tier names.

Market participants watch closely for potential catalysts that could broaden participation. Corporate earnings releases, dividend announcements, and new listings could attract additional capital. The Securities and Exchange Commission has emphasized market development initiatives aimed at deepening liquidity and attracting new issuers.

For now, Ghana’s equity market continues its upward trajectory, supported by macroeconomic stabilization, currency appreciation against previous lows, and declining inflation. Whether this momentum extends through year-end depends partly on fourth-quarter corporate results and continued economic policy stability heading into 2026.