GSE Composite Index Surges 172 Points to New High Thursday

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed Thursday’s session on a bullish note, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) surging 172.12 points to settle at 14,934.57, its highest close of the week, as broad buying activity across banking, telecoms and insurance counters lifted the market in the 7,197th trading session.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also advanced, gaining 110.23 points to close at 8,887.05 from the previous session’s level of 8,776.81. Total market capitalisation rose to GH¢280.24 billion from GH¢278.31 billion at Wednesday’s close, extending a four-day recovery that has added more than GH¢8 billion to the market’s value since Monday.

Total shares traded for the session came in at 1,848,028, generating turnover of GH¢9.9 million. Scancom Public Limited Company (MTNGH), listed on the exchange as the parent of MTN Ghana, was the dominant counter by both volume and value, recording 745,571 shares traded for a total consideration of GH¢4.91 million. The stock closed at GH¢6.59, edging up GH¢0.07 from the previous session’s Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP).

GCB Bank Public Limited Company (GCB) was the session’s standout gainer in absolute cedi terms, adding GH¢2.71 to close at GH¢44.98 on turnover of GH¢2.38 million across 51,794 shares. The lender has been among the strongest performers across the week’s sessions, extending a rally that began at Monday’s open.

Republic Bank Ghana Public Limited Company (RBGH) and SIC Insurance Company Public Limited Company (SIC) also recorded gains. Republic Bank closed at GH¢5.09, up GH¢0.37, while SIC advanced GH¢0.33 to close at GH¢5.14. ZEN Petroleum Holdings Public Limited Company (ZEN) moved up GH¢0.50 to close at GH¢5.55 on 1,000 shares.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) remained the session’s most active counter by volume aside from MTNGH, with 367,513 shares exchanging hands for a combined value of GH¢822,630.94. Cal Bank Public Limited Company (CAL) was active with 305,781 shares traded worth GH¢274,337.66, while Ecobank Ghana Public Limited Company (EGH) traded 11,732 shares worth GH¢573,586.30, closing marginally lower at GH¢48.89.

On the declines side, Benso Oil Palm Plantation Public Limited Company (BOPP) shed GH¢0.86 to close at GH¢85.00, and Enterprise Group Public Limited Company (EGL) lost GH¢0.12 to close at GH¢11.08. Fan Milk Public Limited Company (FML) eased GH¢0.30 to GH¢12.20.

On the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX), Hords Public Limited Company (HORDS) and Intravenous Infusions Public Limited Company (IIL) recorded activity. Hords traded 129,837 shares worth GH¢12,983.70 while IIL saw 145,000 shares change hands for GH¢7,250. Meridian Marshalls Holding Company (MMH) recorded 10,000 shares traded for GH¢1,000.

The week’s cumulative picture through Thursday showed a strong recovery, with the GSE-CI climbing from 14,332.79 at Monday’s open to Thursday’s close of 14,934.57. Year-to-date, the GSE-CI has returned 70.29 percent and the GSE-FSI 91.24 percent since January 1, 2026.