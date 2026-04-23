GREPA Takes Real Estate Compliance Push to Western Region

The Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association (GREPA) has carried its nationwide licensure drive into the Western Region, conducting a series of stakeholder engagements in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis as enforcement of the country’s real estate licensing law intensifies.

The outreach, led by GREPA Founder and Chief Executive Officer Victoria Osei Sampah, targeted practitioners currently operating without formal credentials under the Real Estate Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1047), which established the Real Estate Agency Council (REAC) as the sector’s regulatory authority. Officials warned that compliance enforcement is expected to tighten, making immediate licensing steps critical for practitioners.

Sampah framed the visit as part of a broader transformation effort. “As Ghana’s real estate sector continues to grow and attract both local and international investment, the need for structure, compliance, and professionalism has never been more critical,” she said during stakeholder sessions.

The delegation included President-Elect Emmanuel Tawiah, Presidential Adviser Rev. Dr. Nanayaa Prempeh, and Board Member Atiku Iddrisu. Activities spanned media engagements on Skyy Power FM and Connect FM, meetings with regional industry figures including legal practitioner and broker Abdul-Aziz Seidu, and a visit to the Faculty of Built and Natural Environment at Takoradi Technical University to explore academic collaboration in real estate education.

Practitioner visits to brokerages including SmartHomes Agency and Tutubah Realty Consult allowed the GREPA team to engage directly with firm management on compliance readiness.

The association also promoted its digital listing platform, Loop Ghana MLS, which connects local property listings to international markets including diaspora investors through realtor.com. Practitioners were encouraged to enrol through the ACME Institute of Real Estate, GREPA’s accredited training arm, which offers pre-licensing education, continuing professional development (CPD) programs aligned with REAC requirements, and international designations including the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) and Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) credentials.

The Western Region visit follows GREPA’s completion of a four-day pre-licensing program in Accra in December 2025 and ACME’s formal accreditation by REAC in January 2026, both reported by NewsGhana. Regional training delivery to Takoradi is among the cohorts planned for 2026.