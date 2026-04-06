Government Halts Sachet Water Price Rise, Sets April 8 Talks

The planned increase in sachet water prices has been suspended after government intervention, with the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry stepping in on the same day the hike was due to take effect.

Following a meeting between the Ministry, the Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association (GPMA) and the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP), both industry bodies agreed to halt the price adjustment that had been scheduled to take effect on Monday, April 6, 2026.

“The Ministry hereby assures the public that the price of sachet water will not increase today. Consumers can continue to purchase sachet water at the current price,” the Ministry stated, commending both associations for their cooperation.

The suspension comes just days after NASPAWAP announced a new pricing structure on April 2, citing a global shortage of polymers and rising input costs linked to the ongoing conflict in Iran. Under that plan, a bag of 30 sachets was to sell for up to GH¢15 at the retail level, up from existing prices.

To address the underlying pressures within the sector, the Ministry has scheduled an emergency meeting with the leadership of both associations on Wednesday, April 8, with discussions expected to focus on challenges confronting producers and explore sustainable solutions.

The Ministry made clear the intervention is a pause, not a permanent resolution. Producers have consistently cited rising polymer costs, global supply chain disruptions, and operational pressures as drivers of the proposed adjustment — concerns the April 8 talks are intended to address.

Sachet water is the primary source of drinking water for millions of Ghanaians, particularly in urban and peri-urban communities where access to treated piped water remains unreliable. Any sustained increase in its price carries immediate implications for household budgets across the country.