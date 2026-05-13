Governance Overhaul Behind GOIL’s Historic Sales Comeback

Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) reversed a prolonged market decline and reclaimed industry leadership in Q1 2026 through a governance and financial restructuring programme launched by new management, the company has revealed.

The turnaround, detailed by GOIL’s Corporate Affairs Department, began not with a commercial push but with a frank diagnosis of institutional failure. Before the current leadership acted, the company had no comprehensive Audit Charter and no Procurement Manual in place, conditions that had eroded controls, weakened accountability and left operational decisions inconsistently governed across the business.

At the same time, annual financing costs had reached approximately GH¢130 million, constraining investment in growth, infrastructure and operations. Supplier indebtedness tightened product supply lines, leaving several outlets unable to stock consistently. Where products were available, weak pricing competitiveness kept GOIL from retaining customers at the pumps. Across the network, stations had visibly deteriorated, and staff morale had declined alongside them.

The board and management moved to close the governance gap first, developing and approving both the Audit Charter and the Procurement Manual to enforce consistency, transparency and accountability across the group.

On the financial side, management engaged lenders and strategic partners to refinance key obligations, easing liquidity pressure and restoring the company’s ability to source and price products competitively. The change returned supplier confidence and repositioned GOIL commercially within the downstream petroleum market.

Leadership also tackled the human dimension directly. Working with the Senior Staff Association and the Union, management reoriented staff around discipline, professionalism and customer service. In parallel, the company launched a first wave of station rehabilitation, engaging contractors to modernise selected outlets and restore the physical face of the brand.

Group Chief Executive Officer Edward Abambire Bawa credited the outcome to “dedication, resilience, and execution” across the organisation.

The numbers that followed were striking. In the first quarter of 2026, GOIL moved 256.8 million litres of petroleum products, capturing 12.23% market share and reclaiming the top position it had lost to Star Oil through much of 2025. The company grew volumes 35.8% year on year in that quarter, more than double the overall sector growth rate of 16.6%.

April 2026 brought an even sharper signal: over 108 million litres sold in a single month, the highest monthly volume in the company’s history and the strongest performance among all oil marketing companies operating in Ghana.

GOIL acknowledges the recovery is incomplete. Station modernisation continues. Systems remain being embedded. But for an institution that once risked surrendering both market leadership and public trust, the trajectory has decisively changed.