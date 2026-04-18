Google Upgrades AI Mode with Split-Screen Browsing in Chrome

Google has rolled out a significant upgrade to AI Mode, its conversational search feature, embedding it more deeply into the Chrome browser and changing how users interact with web pages.

The most visually striking change is the introduction of a split-screen interface. Previously, clicking a link from an AI Mode response would open a new tab, forcing users to switch between windows. Now, the linked webpage opens directly alongside the AI conversation panel, eliminating the need for tab switching.

The goal is to make it easier to explore relevant websites, compare details, and ask follow-up questions while preserving the context of a search. For example, a user researching a coffee maker can describe exactly what they need, receive a list of options, click through to a retailer’s page, and continue asking AI Mode questions about that specific product, all within the same view.

Google says early users in testing appreciated the reduction in tab switching, noting that having both Search and the web side-by-side helped them stay focused on their tasks while exploring useful web pages.

The update also introduces cross-tab search capabilities. Users can select multiple open Chrome tabs, including web pages, PDFs, and images, and add them as context for AI Mode queries through a new “plus” menu in the search bar. This means a student preparing for an exam, for instance, can pull in lecture slides, class notes, and open research tabs to ask AI Mode for explanations or examples based on that combined material.

The redesigned AI Mode began rolling out on April 16, 2026. It is initially available for English-language users in the United States on Chrome for desktop, Android, and iOS, with wider international expansion planned.