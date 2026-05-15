Golden Star Wassa Women Rally for Mining Inclusion

The Women’s Committee of the Ghana Mine Workers’ Union branch at Golden Star Wassa held its annual Empowered Miners’ Summit this week, bringing together women from across the company and its contractor firms to push for greater inclusion, career advancement and workplace advocacy in the mining sector.

Held under the theme “Driving Productivity Through Inclusion and Bold Advocacy,” the summit drew participants from different departments and experience levels for open discussions on professional growth, workplace challenges and the broader role of women in mining. A panel discussion featuring industry professionals formed the centrepiece of the event, offering personal stories, lessons and practical guidance for navigating the sector.

Madam Vida Brewu, representing the Ghana Mine Workers’ Union, outlined the legal protections, workplace policies and advocacy mechanisms available to women in the industry. She urged participants to actively use these frameworks in addressing workplace concerns and building a stronger collective voice.

Rebecca Appiah of Golden Star Wassa’s Community Department made the case for gender inclusion as a driver of business performance, arguing that support for women creates tangible returns across the workforce. “It strengthens not only individuals but the entire workforce and productivity outcomes,” she said.

Madam Boatemaa Hammond from the company’s Corporate Affairs Department encouraged participants to keep investing in their confidence and in one another, describing peer support and open dialogue as essential to building more cohesive and inclusive teams.

The summit closed with a shared resolution centred on continuous learning, broader participation across company levels and a sustained commitment to advancing women in the mining sector.