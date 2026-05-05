Gold Slides Toward US$4,500 as Inflation Fear Overrides War Premium

This is a follow-up to NewsGhana's ongoing coverage of gold markets and the Strait of Hormuz energy crisis.

Gold hovered near $4,500 an ounce on Tuesday after its sharpest daily decline in recent weeks, as rising bond yields and mounting inflation expectations began to compete directly with the safe-haven demand that has underpinned the precious metal throughout the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Spot gold traded around $4,547 per ounce after falling close to 2 percent in the previous session, reversing gains built on geopolitical anxiety and leaving the metal at one of its weakest points since the conflict began in late February. Bullion remains up more than a third compared to the same period last year but is now down approximately 15 percent from peaks reached in the weeks following the outbreak of war, suggesting a significant investor recalibration is underway.

Two Forces Pulling in Opposite Directions

The shift reflects a deeper tension forming at the heart of global commodity markets. Gold traditionally attracts buyers during geopolitical crises, and the current conflict has generated no shortage of catalysts. Fresh military confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian strikes on U.A.E. infrastructure, and renewed doubts about the ceasefire’s durability have all kept anxiety elevated. Under normal crisis conditions, that environment would be broadly supportive of gold.

But this conflict is increasingly being read by markets as an inflationary shock as much as a security one. Surging oil prices, driven by restricted shipping through the Strait, are raising concerns that central banks may be forced to keep interest rates elevated for longer or tighten further to contain energy-led price pressure. That prospect has pushed global bond yields higher, strengthening the appeal of income-generating assets and raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The result is a market caught between fear and financing costs, with neither force yet decisive enough to set a clear direction.

The Fed and the Yield Pressure

The Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates steady at its most recent meeting, a decision markets have interpreted as a signal that policymakers remain alert to inflation risks rather than moving toward relief. The World Gold Council (WGC), in its first-quarter 2026 outlook, noted that geopolitical risk remains a core driver of gold demand but acknowledged that elevated prices and firmer yields are constraining the metal’s ability to extend its rally.

That tension is now visible in price action. Gold reached an all-time high of $5,595 per ounce in late January 2026, before the conflict began. It then climbed again as the war drove a wave of safe-haven buying, briefly reclaiming $5,400. Since then, the steady accumulation of inflation signals and yield pressure has progressively eroded that premium.

A More Complex Framework

What makes the current environment unusual is that gold is no longer responding to geopolitical headlines in a simple or predictable pattern. Rather than rising automatically as military tensions intensify, it is trading within a framework where investors are weighing two competing questions simultaneously: whether this conflict primarily drives safe-haven demand, or whether it accelerates inflation enough to produce monetary tightening that ultimately suppresses bullion’s upside.

That calculus matters well beyond trading desks. For central banks expanding their gold reserves, as many did in the first quarter of 2026 according to WGC data, the current pullback does not necessarily represent a structural reversal. For institutional investors managing inflation-sensitive portfolios, however, the message is more cautious.

Bullion remains historically elevated. But its inability to fully benefit from worsening headlines in one of the world’s most volatile geopolitical environments signals that monetary policy expectations are now exerting an unusual and persistent drag on one of the world’s oldest stores of value.