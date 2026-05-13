Global Markets Seek Stability Signals from Trump-Xi Talks

Donald Trump arrived in Beijing Wednesday to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, with global investors watching for stability signals rather than expecting any formal deal from the first US presidential visit to China in nearly nine years.

The state visit, scheduled to run from May 12 to 15, was originally planned for April but was postponed due to the 2026 Iran war. Trump meets Xi Thursday morning following a formal welcome ceremony, before bilateral sessions and state events in the Chinese capital.

More than a dozen United States executives accompanied Trump on the trip, including Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, Apple chief executive Tim Cook and Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg, underscoring how closely corporate investment strategy has become tied to the policy direction between Washington and Beijing.

Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, a global financial advisory firm, told investors the summit’s meaning lies in direction rather than outcomes. “For investors, the significance of this week is not resolution but trajectory,” he said.

Green identified five variables markets are tracking. First, that no reset is expected — only containment of further escalation. Second, that technology controls remain the most consequential variable, with any stabilisation in semiconductor and artificial intelligence export restrictions holding the most immediate value for global equities and supply chains. Third, that Taiwan risk is already structurally priced in, making tone and signalling more important than any formal statement. Fourth, that commodity and agricultural trade flows will serve as tactical instruments reflecting broader political positioning. Fifth, that continuity of dialogue is what markets value most, since open channels reduce volatility and closed ones amplify it.

Tensions over semiconductor technology intensified in the lead-up to the summit, with US regulators halting tool shipments to Hua Hong Semiconductor. This followed Beijing’s move to block a major American technology company’s bid for a Chinese artificial intelligence startup in a bid to retain advanced technology within its borders.

Trade negotiations ran in parallel in Seoul ahead of the summit, with officials from both sides working through tariff exposure, market access and technology restrictions. Regional partners including Japan were also engaged, as energy security concerns and maritime risk in the Indo-Pacific remain elevated.

China’s decision to suspend exports of a wide range of rare earths and related magnets had already upended supply chains central to global automakers, with political and economic consequences across Europe, Japan and South Korea.

For private market investors, the immediate question is less whether the Trump-Xi meeting produces a specific deal and more whether it reduces uncertainty. Markets are already positioning for whether dialogue becomes more structured or remains episodic depending on the signals that emerge from the bilateral sessions.