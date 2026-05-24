Global Air Cargo Rates Surge 38% Year on Year

Global air cargo rates climbed 38% above year-ago levels in the two weeks ending May 17, according to WorldACD market data published Wednesday, even as short-term demand showed signs of easing after weeks of elevated activity.

The worldwide average rate stood at $3.23 per kilogram in the week of May 11 to 17, compared with $2.36 recorded in the same period last year. The data, drawn from more than 500,000 weekly transactions, reflects a market still operating at significantly higher pricing levels than 2025, though the pace of growth has moderated in recent weeks.

On a two-week-over-two-week basis, global chargeable weight fell 3%, pointing to a short-term softening in shipment volumes. Capacity contracted 1% over the same comparison period, suggesting airlines are managing supply carefully against shifting demand signals.

Africa posted the sharpest rate increase among all origin regions, with air cargo rates from the continent up 39% compared with the same two weeks last year. Chargeable weight from Africa, however, declined 7% on a two-week basis, indicating that while pricing remains strong, actual cargo movement has pulled back modestly.

The Middle East and South Asia region recorded the highest year-on-year rate gain in proportional terms at 57%, though chargeable weight there rose a more modest 6%. Asia Pacific rates were up 38% year on year, with volumes growing 7%, reflecting the continued strength of manufacturing export corridors out of the region.

North America and Europe also posted double-digit year-on-year rate increases of 26% and 38% respectively, while Central and South America showed the weakest rate growth at 11% above last year’s levels.

The region-to-region data for the last two weeks showed particular pressure on routes between Central and South America and other major trade corridors, with chargeable weight on several lanes declining sharply.

WorldACD publishes the detailed weekly market intelligence report for subscribers, with coverage spanning hundreds of origin-and-destination markets globally.