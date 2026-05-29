GIPC Prepares Institutional Overhaul as Investment Bill Awaits Assent

Ghana’s investment promotion body is preparing for a comprehensive institutional transformation ahead of the expected signing into law of legislation that will formally reconstitute it as the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA), replacing the existing Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

The GIPA Bill was passed by Parliament on April 2, 2026, and is currently awaiting presidential assent. Once signed, it will repeal the GIPC Act of 2013 and provide a new legal framework for investment promotion, facilitation and regulation, designating the Authority as the national focal point for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Protocol on Investment and expanding its mandate to include the facilitation of outward investment by Ghanaian businesses.

Board Chairman Akwasi Oppong-Fosu made the remarks at a board and management retreat held at Peduase Valley Resort in the Eastern Region, which concluded on Tuesday May 26. He described the bill’s parliamentary passage as an important milestone, saying it will transform GIPC into a more modern and responsive institution capable of supporting investors from initial inquiry through to expansion and reinvestment. He cautioned, however, that legislation alone would not guarantee improvement, stressing that implementation would require readiness, internal alignment and a clear commitment to execution.

He disclosed that the board and management had already begun discussions on the institutional, operational and communication measures required once the law comes into force, and that the centre is simultaneously undertaking what he described as a centre-wide reset targeting institutional culture, financial sustainability and results-driven investment promotion.

Chief Executive Officer Simon Madjie used the retreat to articulate the centre’s approach to local content, arguing that meaningful participation in Ghana’s economy requires more than equity ownership requirements. He pointed to the beverage industry as an example of how Ghanaian companies had built strong local brands by integrating strategically across value chains rather than relying on mandatory ownership provisions.

“Build businesses which are strong, resilient and firmly established,” Madjie said, setting out an approach focused on building Ghanaian companies capable of expanding into other African markets and eventually competing globally.

Key changes introduced by the GIPA Bill include annual registration renewal, replacing the existing two-year cycle, as well as stronger investor protection provisions, improved grievance resolution mechanisms and clearer procedures for dispute resolution. The bill also lowers barriers to investment entry and aligns Ghana’s investment framework with international standards.

GIPC also highlighted Ghana’s strategic advantages as an investment destination, including its position as a gateway to regional markets through AfCFTA, a growing private sector and opportunities across agriculture, manufacturing, services and infrastructure.