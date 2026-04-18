Ghana’s Non-Traditional Exports Hit Record US$5bn in 2025

Ghana’s non-traditional export (NTE) sector earned $5.0069 billion in 2025, surging 30.7 per cent from $3.83 billion the previous year in a record performance that the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) says reflects a more competitive export base and the early impact of its Accelerated Export Development Programme.

The figures were unveiled at the launch of GEPA’s 2025 NTE Statistics Report in Accra on Friday, attended by senior officials from the Trade Ministry and the Bank of Ghana.

Processed and semi-processed products drove the bulk of the sector’s earnings, contributing $3.09 billion, a 52.78 per cent increase over 2024, and accounting for 83.47 per cent of total NTE income. Cocoa derivatives, including cocoa paste, butter, and powder, remained the single largest contributor at 33.18 per cent of the export basket. Agricultural exports grew 37.82 per cent to $710.3 million, led by cashew nuts, shea nuts, and bananas, with yam exports recording a remarkable 559 per cent jump.

Europe was Ghana’s dominant market, generating $2.29 billion, a 55.34 per cent increase. Africa accounted for 30.36 per cent of exports, largely through intra-Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) trade. North America posted the highest growth rate at 82.40 per cent while Asia expanded by 14 per cent. The Netherlands topped Ghana’s list of destination countries, followed by Burkina Faso, the United States, the United Kingdom, Togo, France, Italy, India, Côte d’Ivoire, and Vietnam.

GEPA Chief Executive Officer Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur used the launch to press the government for a bigger share of the import levy to sustain the momentum toward a $10 billion export target by 2030.

“If 10 per cent can generate over $5 billion in export earnings, then 20 per cent will yield even greater results in foreign exchange generation, job creation and industrial transformation,” he said, calling for GEPA’s import levy allocation to be doubled from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

Arthur also outlined key 2025 interventions, including support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to access international trade fairs, facilitation of direct export shipments, and capacity-building programmes that reached over 2,000 exporters.

Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, called for patient and well-structured capital specifically designed for the unique needs of small businesses in the export sector, describing tailored financing as essential to sustaining growth.

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Asiama, represented at the event, said the NTE sector contributed approximately 16 per cent of Ghana’s total export earnings of $31.2 billion in 2025 and played a measurable role in strengthening foreign exchange reserves, stabilising the cedi, and anchoring inflation. He called for deliberate policy interventions including affordable financing, tax incentives, and improved access to international markets to maintain the sector’s upward trajectory.