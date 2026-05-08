Ghana’s Mining Reset Starts at Damang—Now the Real Test Begins

If Damang fails, it will reinforce a long-held belief that Ghanaian firms cannot manage large-scale mining. If it succeeds-hopefully, it could fundamentally redefine who benefits from Ghana’s gold.

The assumption of the Damang concession on April 18, 2026, by Engineers & Planners (E&P) is more than a transfer of ownership—it is Ghana’s most consequential test of indigenous mining capacity in a generation. Yet the real prize is not the gold beneath the ground. It is the opportunity to forge a new compact between mining companies and the host communities that bear the greatest cost of extraction.

For decades, Ghana’s mining industry has generated significant national revenue and profit for foreign investors, but the prosperity has not been evenly shared. In many host communities, expectations remain unmet, and resentments linger. Tensions over land use, environmental degradation, employment, and local development have repeatedly undermined trust and, ultimately, the social license to operate.

This is the context in which E&P’s takeover must be judged—not merely as a commercial success, but as a test of whether mining in Ghana can finally work for the Ghanaian people.

In this regard, early signals from E&P’s leadership are promising. Specifically, commitments to infrastructure development, including road networks and an airport, alongside investments in education, healthcare, social amenities and local economic development, suggest an integrated vision of mining-led development. But Ghana has heard promises before and as such declaration of good intentions and ambitions will not necessarily close the trust gap. The real test lies in execution.

If E&P is to succeed where many others have struggled, it must move beyond treating host communities as passive beneficiaries of corporate social responsibility (CSR). CSR as usual will not be enough because host communities do not just need charity projects—they need a stake. This means embedding structured and meaningful dialogue, expanding local content, investing in skills, and ensuring fair and transparent benefit-sharing with host communities.

The point to be made is that Damang is no longer just a mine—it is a national test case. One where Ghanaian ownership aligns with genuine community inclusion, and where economic value translates into visible, meaningful and lasting improvements in people’s lives and national development.

Finally, the question is no longer whether Ghanaian firms can own large scale mines but rather whether large- scale mining itself can finally work for Ghanaians.

Robert Obenyah is the Managing Partner of Drona Development Solutions, a Ghanaian advisory firm that works with mining companies, communities, and policymakers on sustainable development and social performance.