Ghana’s Fintech Moment: Can Digital Tools Fulfil the AfCFTA Promise?

Ghana sits at an unusual crossroads in 2026. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat is headquartered in Accra, and the country is home to one of the continent’s most mature mobile money ecosystems. Yet a persistent gap separates ambition from execution, and the businesses most likely to benefit from continental trade remain largely locked out of the systems designed to serve them.

The question now gaining urgency is whether financial technology can bridge that gap.

Mobile Money’s Domestic Ceiling

Ghana’s mobile money market recorded GHS 3.02 trillion in total transaction value in 2024, a 57.9 percent increase on the previous year, according to the Chambers and Partners 2026 International Trade Guide. The scale of that figure reflects how deeply digital payments have penetrated domestic commerce. But the infrastructure that made mobile money a success inside Ghana has not translated cleanly into cross-border trade.

Initiatives such as the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) signal intent to support AfCFTA integration, yet high foreign exchange spreads, fragmented compliance regimes, and limited real-time interoperability continue to constrain seamless flows. Trade remains more costly and less fluid than infrastructure ambitions suggest.

That friction falls hardest on SMEs. Without the treasury operations or correspondent banking relationships that larger firms can access, small exporters are often unable to absorb the cost and delay of international transfers. For many, the economics of cross-border trade simply do not work.

A Pilot Breaks New Ground

One concrete development is beginning to shift that calculus. Onafriq and PAPSS launched Africa’s first instant naira wallet payments from Nigeria to Ghana in early 2026, with the pilot service enabling cross-border intra-Africa payments for individuals, merchants, and traders. The service was designed specifically to benefit SMEs, providing a faster and cheaper way to reach customers and suppliers across the border.

The significance of the pilot extends beyond its immediate corridors. It demonstrates that real-time cross-border transactions in local currencies are technically achievable at scale, reducing the dependency on hard currency intermediaries that has long inflated the cost of intra-African commerce.

Closing the Trade Finance Gap

Payments are only one bottleneck. Trade finance, the credit that allows exporters to ship goods before payment arrives, remains deeply inaccessible for most Ghanaian SMEs. An estimated $120 billion in viable African trade goes unfinanced each year, including roughly $7 billion in Ghana alone, stemming not just from limited capital but from a breakdown in trust infrastructure. The retreat of correspondent banking has blocked many exporters from accessing the letters of credit that are fundamental to international commerce.

In March 2026, a direct response to that gap was announced. ODI Global, in partnership with Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy Authority and the AfCFTA Secretariat, formally launched Neofingo, a digital trade finance protocol designed to connect United Kingdom neobanks with Ghanaian and African fintech ecosystems. The architects of the protocol argue that its model, if it reaches full implementation, could serve as a replicable prototype for West Africa.

Presidential Adviser on the 24-Hour Economy Augustus Goosie Tanoh has argued that the global trade finance system was not designed for African SMEs but around them, and that Neofingo is intended to rebuild trade finance as shared infrastructure where a small exporter in Tamale can access the same digital instruments as firms in London.

Projections from ODI Global’s chief executive suggest effective implementation of the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol could add $3 billion to Ghana’s GDP over the long term and generate up to 600,000 jobs.

Regulatory Gaps Still Constrain the Ecosystem

Despite this momentum, the regulatory environment remains uneven. The BoG has built one of the continent’s more coherent frameworks for supervising digital financial service providers, but cross-border regulation continues to lag behind innovation. Licensing frameworks that work within Ghana do not automatically apply to transactions that cross into Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, or Senegal.

Weak credit bureaus, thin-file SMEs, and high capital costs continue to limit risk-based lending at scale, even as alternative data and algorithmic credit platforms attempt to fill gaps left by traditional banks.

The AfCFTA Protocol on Digital Trade, supported by eight annexes, aims to eliminate regulatory fragmentation and create a predictable environment for businesses and consumers, with overarching objectives to lower the costs of cross-border digital trade and ensure regulatory coherence to help SMEs scale across markets. Whether that framework translates from text into practice will depend on the pace of national implementation.

The Second Wave Requires More Than Rails

Boston Consulting Group’s 2026 analysis of Africa’s fintech trajectory captures a core tension in where Ghana now stands. The continent built the first wave of fintech infrastructure around mobile payments and transactional inclusion. The second wave demands something harder: making those rails economically productive for businesses rather than just individuals.

That means expanding from consumer payments into business-to-business credit, supply chain finance, and structured savings. It means connecting digital identity systems across borders so that a business verified in Ghana does not have to restart that process in Nigeria. And it means sustaining the political commitment required to harmonise regulatory frameworks across dozens of jurisdictions with competing priorities.

For Ghana specifically, the convergence of AfCFTA hosting, a maturing domestic fintech ecosystem, and initiatives like Neofingo and the PAPSS pilot represents a genuine strategic opportunity. But the path from opportunity to impact depends on complementary investment in digital literacy for SMEs, logistics infrastructure, and the kind of regulatory alignment that no single country can deliver on its own.

The digital tools exist, or are rapidly being built. Whether Ghana can coordinate the institutional conditions to deploy them at scale is the test that 2026 is beginning to define.