Ghana’s Diaspora Bond Push Faces Its Toughest Creditor: Memory

Ghana’s push to convert record diaspora remittances into long-term investment capital through structured bond instruments is gaining policy momentum, but analysts say the country’s most formidable challenge has nothing to do with financial engineering. It is the memory of what happened to bondholders in 2022.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has been advancing plans to issue diaspora bonds since Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama unveiled the Remit2Invest initiative at a Washington roundtable in April 2026. Remittance inflows, which reached nearly US$7.8 billion in 2025 from US$6.65 billion a year earlier, now account for roughly six percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and exceed foreign direct investment (FDI) by a wide margin. The scale of those flows makes the diaspora an obvious target for longer-term capital mobilisation.

Banking and corporate governance consultant Dr. Richmond Atuahene, whose policy paper lays out the architecture for a credible programme, argues that securitisation of remittance flows and multilateral guarantees are the technical mechanisms needed to make diaspora bonds work. He points to Brazil and Turkey as countries that used special purpose vehicle structures to achieve borrowing costs better than their sovereign ratings would normally allow, and recommends institutions such as the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) as potential guarantors for Ghana.

But Dr. Atuahene is equally direct about what no financial structure can engineer away. The Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), launched in December 2022, inflicted net present value losses estimated at GH¢87.5 billion on local bondholders. Individual investors lost between 30 and 50 percent of their portfolio value as high-coupon instruments were swapped for bonds carrying initial rates as low as zero percent.

That episode now sits directly in the path of any new government debt instrument, whether targeted at domestic investors or Ghanaians overseas. Diaspora investors, Dr. Atuahene notes, may be motivated by national sentiment, but they still demand safeguards comparable to those expected by international institutional investors. Emotional ties to Ghana do not override rational assessment of default risk.

Structural Fixes Are Not Enough Alone

The policy paper identifies several gaps that go beyond bond design. Reliable data on diaspora populations, income levels, and investment preferences remains scarce, meaning even well-structured instruments risk reaching the wrong audience or missing it entirely. Legal frameworks governing bondholder rights, escrow arrangements, and cross-border compliance also need strengthening before confidence can be rebuilt.

Currency risk adds another layer of concern. The recommendation to issue bonds denominated in US dollars, euros, or sterling eliminates exchange rate exposure for overseas investors, but requires Ghana to service foreign currency obligations at a time when the cedi’s trajectory remains a live political and economic variable.

Transfer costs compound the challenge at the base of the pyramid. Sending US$200 to Ghana currently costs seven percent of the amount transferred, more than double the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of three percent. That friction pushes remittances into informal channels that fall outside the formal financial system any bond programme would need to engage.

The Accountability Test

Dr. Atuahene’s most consistent recommendation across all structural concerns is the same: link proceeds to visible, named infrastructure projects so that investors can monitor where their capital goes. Earmarking funds for transport, energy, or water systems is not merely good practice in his view. After the DDEP, it is the minimum condition for credibility.

The BoG has indicated it is working with state agencies to develop foreign-currency investment products and reviewing regulatory frameworks for cross-border flows. Dr. Asiama said partnerships with fintech firms and digital ledger technologies under regulatory oversight are part of the strategy to make investment pathways seamless for overseas Ghanaians.

Whether the technical architecture is sufficient to overcome investor wariness shaped by recent experience will depend on implementation, institutional follow-through, and the perceived independence of the frameworks protecting bondholders.

As Dr. Asiama put it in Washington, the aim is to treat the diaspora not as external senders but as domestic investors abroad. Achieving that shift requires more than a bond prospectus. It requires a track record that does not yet exist.