Ghana’s Debt Turnaround Cited as West Africa Model, World Bank Says

Ghana’s fiscal recovery has drawn recognition well beyond its own borders, with a senior World Bank official describing the country’s debt restructuring and macroeconomic reforms as an emerging reference point for other economies in the region navigating similar crises, during high-level talks at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C.

Seynabou Sakho, the World Bank’s Regional Practice Director for Prosperity, covering Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment, made the assessment on the sidelines of the annual Spring Meetings, which run from April 13 to 19, 2026. Sakho indicated that Ghana’s approach to fiscal consolidation and debt management has attracted recognition beyond Accra, a signal that the country’s recovery framework carries broader relevance across the continent.

The assessment emerged during bilateral discussions with World Bank Regional Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana, who described Ghana’s overall performance as impressive. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson led the Ghanaian delegation, joined by Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama and senior officials from both institutions.

The endorsement is anchored in a set of economic indicators that officials say reflect structural rather than cyclical improvement. Ghana’s economy expanded by 6 percent in 2025, up from 5.8 percent a year earlier. Inflation, which stood at 23.8 percent in 2024, fell to 5.8 percent by year-end and declined further to 3.2 percent by March 2026. The Ghana cedi appreciated more than 40 percent against the US dollar over the course of 2025 and has sustained gains into 2026. The primary fiscal balance shifted from a deficit of 2.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) to a surplus of 2.6 percent, while the public debt-to-GDP ratio fell from 61.8 percent to 45.3 percent, ahead of earlier programme targets. International reserves now cover nearly six months of imports.

The timing of the Washington meetings carries added weight. Ghana is on course to exit the IMF’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme in August 2026, making this week’s engagements a critical opportunity to define the country’s economic identity beyond the programme and consolidate new development partnerships.

Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation across four strategic areas: commercial agriculture and agribusiness, energy development with a specific focus on gas-to-power and gas-to-fertiliser initiatives, education and human capital investment, and infrastructure to support the movement of goods.

Trina Hague, World Bank Regional Practice Director for People, covering Education, Health and Social Protection, commended Ghana’s sustained investment in social protection programmes despite fiscal tightening, describing it as a key factor in preserving stability through the adjustment period.

Dr. Forson said government’s next phase is centred on converting macroeconomic gains into jobs and inclusive growth, with agriculture, energy, education and infrastructure forming the core of that agenda.