Ghana’s Bond Market Logs GH₵1.13 Billion in Friday Trading

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded total transactions worth GHS1.13 billion on Friday, May 15, 2026, with Treasury bills accounting for the bulk of activity as yields continue to trend lower across short-term instruments.

Data from the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) showed 327 trades executed across all instrument categories during the session. Treasury bills alone drove GHS856.99 million of that volume across 291 deals, making them by far the most actively traded securities on the day.

The 91-day bill maturing August 10, 2026, attracted the highest single-instrument volume, with GHS229.08 million changing hands in 16 transactions at a closing yield of approximately 4.98 percent. That figure marks a notable compression from its opening yield of around 5.05 percent, signalling continued investor appetite for near-term government paper.

Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bonds contributed GHS12.60 million across four trades, with the DDEP GC-1 series maturing February 2027 seeing the most activity. Its yield edged slightly upward to close at 10.35 percent.

Corporate bonds generated GHS5.28 million from 16 transactions. Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) instruments led that segment, with its August 2028 bond trading GHS3.79 million in 11 deals at a closing price of 103.50.

Sell/buy-back trades on Government of Ghana (GOG) bonds totalled GHS258.81 million across 16 transactions. The DDEP GC-6 bond maturing February 2032 dominated that segment with GHS190.72 million in four repo deals at a yield of 13.97 percent.

No trades were recorded in Old GOG Notes and Bonds or New GOG Notes and Bonds categories during the session.