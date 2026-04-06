Ghanaian Businesses Urged to Close the Digital Marketing Gap

Samuel Kwame Boadu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SamBoad Business Group Limited and Editor-in-Chief of Accra Street Journal (ASJ) and The High Street Business (THSB), is calling on Ghanaian companies to make a decisive shift toward digital marketing or risk falling behind in a consumer landscape that has moved decisively online.

Boadu argues that a widening gap exists between how Ghanaian consumers now behave and how most local businesses still communicate with them.

“The modern Ghanaian consumer is online searching, comparing, and making decisions digitally but many brands are not meeting them there in a meaningful way,” he said.

His remarks target a pattern he has observed across sectors, where companies particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) continue to lean on word-of-mouth and traditional media despite the measurable advantages of digital channels, including targeted advertising, real-time analytics, and cost-efficient audience reach.

SamBoad Business Group has positioned itself among a generation of Ghanaian agencies redefining how marketing works, building its reputation on helping brands connect with audiences through creative campaigns, content production, and search engine optimization.

Boadu also points to owned media platforms including corporate blogs and branded content as underutilized tools for building credibility and improving search visibility, particularly for businesses that cannot afford large advertising budgets.

“Digital marketing is no longer just about social media posts. It’s about visibility on search, credibility through content, and consistency across platforms,” he said. “Companies that ignore this shift may find themselves invisible to the next generation of consumers.”

Boadu has trained over 1,700 professionals and corporate staff across more than 26 firms in digital marketing, customer service, and entrepreneurship, giving him direct insight into how wide the capability gap remains at the enterprise level.

His call comes as Ghana’s broader digital economy continues to expand, with the Advertising Association of Ghana acknowledging that the rise of digital technology has fundamentally changed how brands communicate with their audiences and how the entire advertising industry operates.

For businesses still weighing the move, Boadu’s message is direct: the risks of inaction now outweigh the perceived costs of getting started.