Ghana, Zambia Strengthen Ties as Mahama Wraps Up Three-Day State Visit

President John Dramani Mahama on Friday concluded a three-day state visit to Zambia that yielded significant diplomatic, economic, and cultural outcomes for Ghana and Zambia.

President Mahama and his wife, First Lady Lordina Mahama, departed Lusaka after being officially seen off at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport by President Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema.

The visit was marked by high-level engagements, including bilateral talks between the two leaders, which resulted in the signing of ten Memoranda of Understanding. The agreements focused on enhancing cooperation in areas such as visa-free travel and air transport, opening the door for direct flights between Accra and Lusaka.

In a major diplomatic gesture, President Mahama addressed the Zambian National Assembly, reinforcing the shared commitment of both countries to deepen political and economic relations. He also paid homage to Zambia’s founding leader, Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, by laying a wreath at his tomb.

Economic cooperation took centre stage during the Ghana-Zambia Business Dialogue, jointly addressed by Presidents Mahama and Hichilema. The two leaders urged the private sector to take advantage of emerging opportunities and emphasized the importance of digital innovation in driving sustainable growth.

President Mahama also engaged the Ghanaian community living in Lusaka, outlining achievements of his administration over the past year. He highlighted improvements in the strength of the cedi and updates on the constitutional review process currently underway in Ghana.

Beyond diplomacy, cultural exchange added colour to the visit. President Mahama’s traditional Fugu attire attracted widespread attention on social media, sparking friendly debates between Ghanaian and Zambian youth. President Hichilema later applauded the craftsmanship of the smock and expressed interest in acquiring some from Ghana. In a symbolic exchange, President Mahama presented him with a Fugu, while President Hichilema gifted his Ghanaian counterpart one ton of maize seeds.

First Lady Lordina Mahama also held discussions with First Lady Mutinta Hichilema, reflecting strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between women leaders of the two nations.