Ghana Uses African Athletics Stage to Push World Bid

Ghana’s Sports Minister has used the opening of the 24th African Athletics Championships in Accra to make a direct call for African nations to collectively build the infrastructure needed to bring the World Athletics Championships to the continent, framing the current tournament as proof of Africa’s readiness to host global sport.

Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Iddie Adams addressed a Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) council meeting on Tuesday ahead of competition opening, urging member nations to invest individually and collectively in upgrading their sporting facilities. He pointed to Kenya, Uganda and Botswana as countries that had already delivered major international athletics events with minimal external support, arguing the precedent for a continental world championship bid was already being set.

Adams also outlined Ghana’s domestic commitments, citing increased investment in grassroots sports development and the introduction of a dedicated sports fund aimed at improving athlete welfare.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, present in Accra, praised the standard of preparations ahead of the championship and acknowledged the CAA’s contributions to athletics development across its 50-year history.

CAA President Tuwei Jackson credited Ghana’s Ministry for Sports and Recreation with providing material, financial and technical support that made the event possible. “We deeply appreciate this invaluable support from Ghana through the Ministry,” he said.

Jackson added that the confederation remained committed to addressing challenges within the evolving sports ecosystem and expressed confidence that the championship would generate moments capable of advancing athletics development across the continent.

The 24th African Athletics Championships runs in Accra from May 12 to May 17, 2026.