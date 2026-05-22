Ghana to Launch First e-Visa Service on Africa Day

Ghana is set to take a significant leap in modernising its travel system as President John Dramani Mahama prepares to launch the country’s first electronic visa service on Monday, May 25, 2026, to coincide with Africa Day celebrations.

The announcement was made by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who described the initiative as a key milestone in Ghana’s broader digital transformation agenda. In a statement shared on social media, he portrayed the e-Visa platform as a welcoming gesture to the international community, aimed at simplifying travel procedures and enhancing accessibility for visitors.

According to the Minister, the new system will allow travelers to apply for visas online, reducing processing times and eliminating many of the bureaucratic hurdles associated with traditional visa applications. He added that, under the policy, citizens from across Africa will be exempt from paying visa fees—an effort he said underscores Ghana’s commitment to regional integration and free movement on the continent.

The rollout follows Cabinet approval of the policy, which forms part of ongoing reforms within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to digitise public services. Officials say the e-Visa platform will not only streamline entry processes for tourists and business travelers but also strengthen security through improved screening systems.

Government sources indicate that the initiative aligns with President Mahama’s vision of positioning Ghana as an attractive destination for investment and tourism. By leveraging technology, authorities hope to enhance the country’s global competitiveness while projecting an image of efficiency, safety, and openness.

With the launch set for Africa Day, the government is framing the move as both a symbolic and practical step toward deeper continental cooperation and economic growth.