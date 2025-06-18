Ghana Think Tank Questions Government’s Commitment to Curb Illegal Mining

The Ghana Academic Professional Forum has challenged the effectiveness of the government’s anti-galamsey efforts, presenting research that shows continued environmental degradation despite official pledges.

Speaking at the group’s inaugural press conference, University of Cape Coast chemistry lecturer Dr. Justice Kwaku Addo revealed water turbidity levels in mining areas remain seven times above safety thresholds.

“Our rivers and forests continue to suffer irreversible damage while enforcement remains selective,” Addo stated, citing government data showing 44% of forest reserves have been lost to illegal activities. The forum displayed photographic evidence of polluted waterways and called for repeal of regulations permitting mining in protected areas.

The criticism comes three months after Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah disclosed over 5,252 hectares of forest destruction. Health impacts are mounting, with reported cases of skin diseases doubling in affected communities like Shama District.

Environmental policy analysts note this marks the first comprehensive academic challenge to the administration’s galamsey strategy, testing its commitment to balancing natural resource protection with economic pressures in mining regions.