Ghana T-Bills Oversubscribed Again as Rates Rise

Ghana’s Treasury bill (T-bill) market recorded a second consecutive oversubscription at the latest auction, with bids totalling GH¢5.798 billion against a government target of GH¢4.3 billion, as investor appetite continues its gradual recovery after nearly two months of subdued participation.

The auction produced an oversubscription of GH¢1.498 billion, representing 34.84% above the original borrowing target. Government accepted GH¢5.475 billion, going beyond its stated need by GH¢1.175 billion, signalling a deliberate move to lock in additional domestic financing while market conditions remain supportive.

The decision to accept above target reflects a fiscal calculation. With funding pressures still elevated, authorities appear willing to borrow beyond projections to take advantage of the window that renewed investor confidence is providing, even as borrowing costs edge upward.

Participation spread across the yield curve. The 91-day bill attracted the largest share at GH¢3.8 billion, while the 364-day instrument drew GH¢1.3 billion and the 182-day bill recorded GH¢709 million. The concentration in short-tenor instruments continues, though the volume at the longer end suggests appetite for duration is rebuilding slowly.

Interest rates moved higher across all three instruments. The 91-day bill rose from 4.8832% to 4.9174%, the 182-day instrument edged marginally upward from 7.0384% to 7.0411%, and the 364-day bill saw the steepest climb, moving from 10.1302% to 10.3857%. The sharper increase at the long end reflects investor caution around committing funds over extended periods, with the market effectively pricing in a premium for uncertainty.

Analysts point to improved liquidity conditions and recent macroeconomic stability signals as likely drivers behind the back-to-back oversubscriptions, describing the outcome as a possible turning point in sentiment after weeks of tightening.

For government, the development offers meaningful short-term fiscal relief. Access to domestic financing above target provides breathing room in budget operations. However, the upward rate movement across the curve also means the cost of that relief is rising, creating a tension that fiscal managers will need to monitor carefully as the recovery in market participation develops further.

The auction outcome suggests a market that is finding its footing again, but one where investor confidence remains conditional, yield-sensitive and responsive to any shifts in the broader macroeconomic environment.