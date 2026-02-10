Ghana Risks Losing Energy Control Without Strategic Transition, COMAC Warns

Ghana must pursue a balanced energy strategy that protects hydrocarbons, expands renewables and prioritises domestic value creation to secure energy sovereignty amid the accelerating global energy transition, Chief Executive Officer of Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) Dr Riverson Oppong has said. Speaking at a public lecture in Accra on the topic Energy sovereignty in the context of global energy transition: What Africa should know, Dr Oppong warned that Ghana and Africa risk losing control over their energy future if they fail to clearly define their position in the evolving global energy order.

Dr Oppong challenged the narrative that energy transition implies a wholesale shift away from fossil fuels, noting that history shows energy systems evolve through addition rather than substitution. He noted that coal did not replace oil, oil did not replace gas and gas was not replaced by nuclear or renewables, adding that hydrocarbons remain central to the global energy mix.

Despite a 36 percent improvement in global energy efficiency over two decades, he noted that energy demand and supply rose by 63 percent, demonstrating that efficiency alone does not reduce consumption. He said when energy becomes affordable and accessible, demand increases.

Hydrocarbons Still Central to Global Energy Mix

According to Dr Oppong, major economies pursuing net zero targets continue relying heavily on oil, gas and coal, prioritising energy security over ideology. He said China still derives about 70 percent of its energy from hydrocarbons, Japan nearly 87 percent, and coal remains significant in the United States and United Kingdom.

He noted that no country has transitioned at the expense of its energy security, adding Ghana and the rest of the continent must carefully contextualise their transitions based on their own aspirations and needs. Dr Oppong, a seasoned energy expert, described Ghana as one of Africa’s better performers in electricity access with coverage exceeding 90 percent, but stressed that access alone does not equate to energy security.

He said energy security is about accessibility, availability and affordability, noting that industrialisation cannot succeed if power is available but unaffordable, or affordable but unreliable. He cited the country’s decision to utilise domestically produced gas for power generation as a strategic move that has delivered greater economic value than exporting the resource as liquefied natural gas.

Clean Cooking Still Lagging

Despite gains in electrification, Dr Oppong warned that clean cooking remains a major challenge in Ghana and across sub-Saharan Africa, with close to one billion people still dependent on charcoal and biomass. He noted that distributing gas cylinders without reliable refill infrastructure forces households back to charcoal.

Dr Oppong cautioned that emerging global trade mechanisms, particularly the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), could penalise carbon intensive African exports. The CBAM, which entered into force on 1 January 2026, requires importers of carbon intensive goods such as steel, cement, aluminium, fertilisers, electricity and hydrogen to pay for their products’ embodied carbon emissions.

He said as Ghana moves toward manufacturing and processing, the carbon intensity of the country’s energy will increasingly affect competitiveness. He also warned against over dependence on oil and gas revenues, pointing to fiscal shocks experienced by Angola, Nigeria and Venezuela during periods of price decline. He said when oil prices fall, deficits widen and debt rises, calling for stronger savings frameworks and diversification.

Dr Oppong concluded that Africa’s energy transition must be pragmatic, combining hydrocarbons, renewables and emerging technologies to support industrialisation. He said the energy transition is not a threat if managed strategically, adding that for Ghana, the priority must be energy security, local value addition and long term economic resilience.