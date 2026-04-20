Ghana Remittances Hit US$7.8 Billion, Surpassing FDI for First Time

Ghana’s remittance inflows surged to nearly $7.8 billion in 2025, overtaking foreign direct investment (FDI) for the first time and cementing the diaspora as the country’s single largest source of external financing, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has revealed.

Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama disclosed the figures at a high-level roundtable in Virginia, United States, on April 19, 2026, held under the theme “The Central Bank Bridge: Remit2Invest.” The Governor confirmed that the $7.8 billion recorded in 2025 represented a sharp rise from approximately $4.6 billion in 2024, and that remittances now account for roughly 6 percent of Ghana’s gross domestic product (GDP), officially surpassing FDI in scale.

Dr Asiama pointed to the United States as Ghana’s single-largest remittance source, making the engagement strategically significant. The roundtable brought together Ghanaian professionals in the US alongside technical experts from the BoG, representatives of commercial banks, and officials from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

The Governor framed the development as a turning point that demands a corresponding shift in economic strategy. Rather than treating diaspora transfers as a source of household consumption, the BoG is now actively pushing for remittances to be channelled into productive investment through the Remit2Invest initiative.

The Remit2Invest initiative is aimed at directing diaspora funds into productive sectors such as infrastructure, fintech, healthcare, and agribusiness. The BoG is developing financial instruments specifically tailored to diaspora investors, including diaspora bonds and collective investment schemes, alongside measures to reduce friction in cross-border transactions and strengthen regulatory transparency.

If successfully redirected, the governor argued, even a fraction of the $7.8 billion could unlock more stable foreign exchange reserves, reduce reliance on external borrowing, support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and deepen Ghana’s financial sector as more funds pass through formal channels.

Dr Asiama attributed the remittance surge in part to improvements in Ghana’s domestic macroeconomic environment over the past year, which saw easing inflationary pressures, a more stable exchange rate, and strengthened gross international reserves.

Unlike FDI, which tends to respond sharply to global market conditions and investor sentiment, remittances have historically demonstrated greater resilience, often holding steady or rising during periods of economic stress. The BoG believes this relative stability, if harnessed through the right instruments, could become a cornerstone of Ghana’s long-term development financing.