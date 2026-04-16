Ghana Records 3,500 Cyber Incidents in Three Months Amid Italy Partnership

Ghana’s national cybersecurity response team logged more than 3,500 digital incidents in the first quarter of 2026, authorities revealed Thursday, as the country deepened a formal cooperation programme with Italy to confront an accelerating wave of online threats.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George disclosed the figures at a stakeholder workshop in Accra hosted by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) alongside Italy’s Cyber 4.0 Cybersecurity Competence Center. The incidents between January and March included malware attacks, ransomware attempts and intrusions targeting Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) across key sectors.

“Between January and March 2026 alone, the National Computer Emergency Response Team has recorded 3,500 incidents, with increasing reports of malware activity, ransomware attempts and attacks targeting Critical Information Infrastructure,” George said.

Authorities have responded with coordinated enforcement operations since January, resulting in multiple arrests tied to online fraud and identity theft networks. The crackdown builds on wider action that has produced hundreds of cybercrime-related arrests since 2025.

The Accra workshop, which also drew Italy’s Ambassador to Ghana Laura Ranalli and Cyber 4.0 Director Matteo Lucchetti, centred on three pillars: raising awareness of Ghana’s National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS), strengthening operational capabilities, and expanding international cooperation. Participants are expected to produce a report of measurable steps to guide ongoing collaboration between the two countries.

The Italy-Ghana programme, funded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and coordinated by Cyber 4.0, was formally announced in December 2025. It aims to support Ghana in implementing its national cybersecurity strategy, train local professionals, and promote the country’s role in global cyber diplomacy forums.

George said the government is embedding cybersecurity across flagship digital initiatives, including the One Million Coders Programme, which incorporates secure software development, and the Girls in ICT Programme. Regulatory reforms are also progressing, covering certification of cybersecurity service providers and the mapping of critical infrastructure across 13 economic sectors.

“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. It requires collaboration across governments, industry, academia, and international partners,” he said.