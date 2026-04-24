Ghana Ranks 17th Globally in Outsourcing, Ahead of UK and Germany

Ghana has been ranked the 17th most competitive outsourcing destination in the world, placing it ahead of major economies including the United Kingdom, Germany, France and China, according to the 2026 Ataraxis Global Outsourcing Talent Index.

The index, published by Ataraxis Management Inc., evaluated all 193 United Nations-recognised countries across five variables: labour cost competitiveness, English proficiency, talent availability, digital infrastructure and business and political stability. Ghana’s ranking places it in the top nine percent of all countries assessed worldwide, ahead of China at 37th, the United Kingdom at 29th, Germany at 84th and France at 73rd.

Seven African countries rank within the global top 25 outsourcing destinations, with South Africa fifth, Nigeria sixth, Kenya 11th, Egypt 15th, Ghana 17th, Ethiopia 23rd and Uganda 24th. Together, they account for 28 percent of the world’s top 25 outsourcing destinations, a concentration the index describes as a structural shift in the global distribution of outsourcing competitiveness.

According to Ataraxis Founder George Atuahene, Ghana’s position is driven primarily by near-maximum labour cost competitiveness and an English proficiency score of 90 out of 100, on par with Nigeria and Kenya, and ahead of Spain, Italy and France which each score 80.

The index, however, identifies talent availability as Ghana’s principal constraint. The methodology places particularly heavy emphasis on labour cost competitiveness at 52.5 percent of the final score, followed by English proficiency at 20 percent and talent availability at 17.5 percent, with digital infrastructure and stability each weighted at 5 percent. Despite this weighting, talent availability carries the strongest statistical correlation to final rankings in the dataset, which is the gap that accounts for the difference between Ghana’s position and the higher-ranked Nigeria, which benefits from a larger pool of skilled workers concentrated in Lagos and Abuja.

The ranking also places Ghana narrowly ahead of Pakistan at 16th, despite Pakistan’s labour cost score of 97 out of 100, one point higher than Nigeria and Egypt, highlighting the role of Ghana’s English proficiency advantage as a differentiator at the competitive margin.

Globally, the Philippines leads the index with a score of 90.65, ahead of Malaysia, India, Chile and South Africa. Nine African countries rank above the United Kingdom, which is held back by labour costs ranked among the most expensive in the world.

The global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market was valued at approximately $328 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $696 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.9 percent. North America accounts for 37.4 percent of current market share, meaning the bulk of outsourcing demand originates from clients whose domestic labour costs make offshore markets structurally attractive.