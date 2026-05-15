Ghana Photojournalists Network Set for Photo Walk in Accra

The Ghana Photojournalists Network (GPNet) is set to host a Photo Walk in Accra on May 23, 2026, as part of efforts to promote visual storytelling, professional collaboration, and the role of photojournalism in Ghana’s democratic discourse.

The event, themed “The Great Photo Walk: Stories of Resilience, Culture, and Change,” will bring together photojournalists, multimedia journalists, photography students, and visual content creators from across the Greater Accra Region.

Scheduled to take place from 7:00am to 1:00pm GMT, participants will assemble at Independence Square before moving through major locations in Accra’s Central Business District, including Makola Market and James Town Beach. The walk will end at Lavinda Hill.

Organisers say the initiative aims to document Ghana’s urban life, culture and social dynamics through photography while encouraging peer learning and strengthening ethical standards within the profession.

The event will conclude with a mini-talk by selected renowned photojournalists and a networking session where participants’ images will be reviewed and discussed.

According to GPNet, the programme also seeks to build public appreciation for the work of visual journalists and highlight the importance of credible visual storytelling at a time misinformation continues to spread rapidly.

President of GPNet, David Andoh, described the event as more than a recreational activity. “This walk is more than an outing with cameras. It’s about reclaiming public space for honest visual narratives, building solidarity among practitioners, and showing the public the value of investing in quality photojournalism,” he said.

GPNet, an umbrella body for photojournalists and visual storytellers working with media houses and as freelancers across Ghana, was established to address professional isolation and resource gaps facing visual journalists.

The network has since been involved in promoting ethical and safe practices in photojournalism, facilitating training and mentorship for young photographers, and advocating for the welfare and rights of photojournalists.