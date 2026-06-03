Ghana Opens Bids To Digitise National Archives

Ghana has opened bids to digitise its national public records, launching the procurement phase of a World Bank backed project to modernise the country’s archives.

The Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations (MoCDTI) opened the bids on Tuesday, June 2, for the digitisation of the Public Records and Archives Administration Department (PRAAD). The work falls under the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project (GDAP), a World Bank supported programme.

The project aims to replace paper based records with digital systems that improve how government documents are stored, retrieved and preserved. The ministry says it will widen access to records across state institutions while cutting the risk of deterioration, loss and administrative delays.

Officials say digitising PRAAD will also help safeguard Ghana’s documentary heritage and make archival material easier for researchers, institutions and the public to use. Faster access to historical and administrative records, they say, should speed up decision making within government.

GDAP is backed by about $200 million from the World Bank and seeks to expand broadband access, improve digital public services and strengthen the country’s digital innovation ecosystem. The archives project forms one strand of that wider effort.

The bid opening begins the procurement phase, after which the government is expected to select a service provider to carry out the work. It adds to a series of digital government projects aimed at reducing Ghana’s reliance on manual processes as the country pursues its digital economy ambitions.