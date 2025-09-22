Ghana Leads AfCFTA Trade Integration Push

Ghana has positioned itself at the forefront of continental trade integration by hosting a strategic capacity-building workshop with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, targeting enhanced expertise in non-tariff measures management and digital trade solutions.

The two-day Accra summit addressed critical gaps in understanding Non-Tariff Measures (NTMs) and introduced stakeholders to AfCFTA’s digital platform for non-tariff barrier complaints, which has demonstrated effectiveness with 220 complaints logged and resolved with an average processing time of 39 days. This workshop represents Ghana’s commitment to leveraging technology-driven solutions for streamlined cross-border commerce.

Regulatory authorities, public institutions, and private sector representatives participated in intensive training sessions focusing on Annex 5 of the Protocol on Trade in Goods, which specifically addresses non-tariff barriers within the AfCFTA framework. The initiative demonstrates Ghana’s proactive approach to continental integration, particularly as the AfCFTA brings together 1.4 billion people with combined gross domestic product exceeding US$3 trillion.

Ghana’s Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry co-hosted the sessions, emphasizing the country’s leadership role in implementing practical solutions for regional trade challenges. Participants gained hands-on experience with the AfCFTA’s digital reporting mechanism, designed to streamline identification, monitoring, and resolution of trade barriers that historically hindered efficient goods and services movement across African borders.

The workshop addressed real-world challenges facing businesses operating across multiple African markets, with private sector stakeholders sharing direct experiences of regulatory obstacles and proposing actionable solutions for enhanced coordination. These insights will inform policy reforms aimed at reducing administrative bottlenecks that limit the free flow of commerce throughout the continent.

Facilitators emphasized that strengthening NTM knowledge is fundamental to improving regulatory compliance, building trust among trading partners, and enabling businesses to fully capitalize on opportunities created by the world’s largest free trade area by landmass since the World Trade Organization’s formation.

The initiative aligns with broader continental efforts to harmonize trade policies and unlock market access as AfCFTA implementation accelerates. Governments are prioritizing full AfCFTA implementation, including tariff reductions, non-tariff barrier elimination, and trade policy harmonization, positioning Ghana as a key facilitator in this transformation.

This workshop forms part of comprehensive reforms designed to reduce trade costs and enhance market accessibility across Africa, supporting the AfCFTA’s objective of creating integrated continental commerce that benefits businesses of all sizes while promoting sustainable economic development throughout the region.

The collaboration between Ghana, UNCTAD, and the AfCFTA Secretariat demonstrates the multi-stakeholder approach necessary for successful continental trade integration, with technology-enabled solutions playing an increasingly important role in addressing traditional barriers to cross-border commerce.