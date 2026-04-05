Ghana Judiciary Rolls Out E-Justice System to Cut Business Litigation Costs

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has announced the rollout of an expanded electronic justice system designed to slash delays, reduce costs for businesses and make Ghana’s courts more accessible to investors and entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the Kwahu Business Forum in Mpraeso on Saturday, April 4, 2026, the Chief Justice said the e-Justice system will introduce electronic filing of court documents, digital service of process, virtual hearings, and real-time case tracking, eliminating much of the need for physical visits to court and significantly lowering the cost of commercial litigation.

Baffoe-Bonnie anchored the announcement in a direct economic argument, warning that an inefficient justice system is not merely a legal inconvenience but a barrier to investment. “We recognise that when justice is delayed, it is not just a legal problem; it becomes an economic cost. When enforcement is uncertain, it does not merely frustrate parties; it discourages investment and holds back growth,” he said.

He described trust as the foundational ingredient that no business, however well-funded or innovative, can do without, and said the judiciary’s responsibility is to deliver three practical assurances to every investor and entrepreneur: that contracts will be honoured, that property will be protected, and that disputes will be resolved fairly, predictably, and without endless delay.

Beyond the e-Justice rollout, the Chief Justice outlined a broader reform agenda already underway. A two-stream court system has been introduced to run proceedings in parallel and accelerate case resolution. Specialised courts are being established to handle commercial disputes, financial cases, and cybercrime, recognising that each category demands dedicated expertise and faster turnaround. The judiciary is also reviewing its court rules for the first time in over two decades, with the aim of simplifying procedures and making litigation more predictable for businesses and their legal advisors.

Baffoe-Bonnie said the reforms reflect a deliberate decision to reposition the judiciary as an active partner in Ghana’s economic transformation rather than a distant institution operating at the margins of national development. “When I assumed office, I made a conscious decision that the judiciary should no longer be a distant institution sitting in the background of our national life,” he said. “Instead, we have chosen to become an active partner in creating a genuinely business-friendly environment, one firmly anchored in the rule of law.”

He assured business leaders and investors that the judiciary remains committed to justice that is fair, efficient, and timely as a foundation for sustained economic growth.