Ghana Issues Travel Advisory Over Rising Anti-Immigrant Violence in South Africa

The Government of Ghana has advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to South Africa following a surge in xenophobic attacks targeting African nationals in parts of the country.

In an official statement, authorities expressed grave concern over the rising incidents, which are reportedly being carried out by groups presenting themselves as anti-immigrant vigilantes. The attacks have led to injuries, looting, and the destruction of properties, as well as the forced closure and takeover of businesses owned by foreign nationals.

The government indicated that it has already initiated several diplomatic and humanitarian interventions in response to the situation. These include lodging formal protests at the highest diplomatic level, summoning South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner in Accra, and petitioning the African Union over the developments.

“The Government of the Republic of Ghana hereby advises Ghanaian nationals to exercise extreme caution in their travel plans and avoid non-essential travel to South Africa until further notice,” the statement said.

Ghanaians currently residing in South Africa have also been urged to remain in close contact with the Ghana High Commission for consular support and timely updates regarding their safety.

Meanwhile, the government has begun facilitating the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals who wish to return home, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of its citizens abroad.

“The Government of the Republic of Ghana will continue to collaborate with the relevant authorities of the Republic of South Africa to facilitate the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals to ensure their safety,” the statement added.

Ghana further called on the South African government to take urgent and decisive action to restore law and order, and to provide adequate protection for African migrants and other affected groups within its borders.

Officials stressed that safeguarding African nationals and addressing xenophobia are critical to upholding the principles of Pan-Africanism and advancing continental integration.

“The Government of the Republic of Ghana wishes to call on the Government of the Republic of South Africa to provide adequate security for targeted groups of Africans in its territory and take measures to enforce law and order in the spirit of genuine Pan-Africanism and African integration,” the statement noted.

The advisory comes amid growing concerns over the safety of foreign nationals in South Africa, following multiple reports of attacks on migrant-owned businesses and communities.