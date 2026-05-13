Ghana Faces Final IMF Review as Programme Nears End

Sixth and final review of $3 billion facility concludes May 15, with board approval expected in August

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) concludes the sixth and final review of Ghana’s $3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme on Thursday, May 15, 2026, with the outcome set to determine whether the country unlocks its last tranche of funding under the three-year arrangement.

The mission, led by IMF representative Ruben Atoyan, is assessing Ghana’s performance across structural reforms, debt management and social protection spending. Discussions between Ghanaian authorities and the Fund are progressing steadily, despite lingering fiscal pressures in the energy sector and unresolved issues involving a private commercial bank.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson described the programme as central to restoring economic credibility following the 2022 crisis, adding that the next phase of policy focus will shift toward private sector expansion and job creation.

The IMF holds a positive outlook on Ghana’s economy, projecting gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.8 percent in 2026, above the regional average, and forecasting inflation to fall to 7.9 percent and remain in single digits through 2027.

Once the mission wraps up, a report will go before the IMF Executive Board in August 2026 for final approval of the programme’s last disbursement.

Ghana entered the ECF arrangement in 2023 following a severe economic crisis that forced a sovereign debt restructuring and triggered one of the country’s sharpest currency depreciations in recent memory.