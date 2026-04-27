Ghana Does Not Have a Power Problem. It Has a Planning Problem

Dumsor has returned, but the deeper issue is that the disruptions causing it were entirely foreseeable and that says everything.

In advanced economies, maintenance work on power infrastructure is invisible to the ordinary consumer. Transformers are swapped, substations are upgraded, and gas pipelines are serviced while the lights stay on. Not because those systems never need fixing, but because they are built to absorb disruption without passing it on to the end user.

In Ghana, the opposite is still true. Every maintenance exercise is an event. Every infrastructure fault is a crisis. And every time a component of the energy chain goes offline, millions of people, homes, and businesses feel it immediately.

The return of dumsor in April 2026, driven by the fire at the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) Akosombo substation and compounded by faults at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant, has reignited familiar anger. But behind the frustration lies a more uncomfortable and consequential truth: Ghana does not just have a power problem. It has a planning problem.

On April 15, 2026, engineers detected a major fault in the Burner Management System (BMS) at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant, resulting in complete damage to the controller. A planned five-hour shutdown followed on April 20 to complete its replacement. The Akosombo substation fire on April 23 knocked out nearly 1,000 megawatts from a grid where peak demand stands at approximately 4,400 megawatts. The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) subsequently implemented a rotating six-hour load shedding timetable across Greater Accra, Ashanti, Volta, and the Central and Tema areas. The GRIDCo chief executive has since been removed from his post pending investigations.

Both the Atuabo and Akosombo disruptions have one thing in common: neither is the result of a shock that could not have been anticipated. Maintenance at a gas processing plant is, by definition, predictable. The dependence of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) on gas supply is not new information. The weight that the Akosombo corridor carries in the national transmission network has been documented for years. Yet when these components came under stress, the system had no adequate buffer.

Asogli is reported to be running only partially. Other producers, including CENIT and Karpower, are offline. Not because Ghana lacks installed generation capacity, but because the system has no mechanism to seamlessly redirect supply when one source drops out. In more resilient energy systems, reserve capacity is maintained precisely for these moments. Alternative fuel arrangements are activated before a scheduled shutdown, not after. Contingency switching is tested and ready.

Ghana’s government has responded with urgency. President John Mahama has insisted the outages are planned maintenance, not a return to the uncontrolled dumsor of 2014 and 2015. He has cited the procurement and installation of 2,500 transformers as part of a nationwide grid upgrade. The Energy and Green Transition Ministry has pledged briefings and accountability measures. These are not nothing, but they address symptoms rather than architecture.

The real question is not whether Ghana can fix the current crisis. It is whether the system will be different when the next scheduled maintenance comes around. Will gas supply to thermal plants be secured in advance? Will reserve capacity be on standby? Will distribution be managed so that no single point of failure can darken entire regions?

The cost of the current situation is concrete. Small businesses relying on refrigeration are absorbing losses. Hospitality operations and retail traders have reduced hours. Households face disrupted water supply, spoiled food, and damaged appliances from repeated surges. For investors, the episode reinforces a concern that has shadowed Ghana’s energy story for more than a decade: that reliability remains conditional.

Maintenance is not the enemy of a well-run grid. It is proof that the system is being cared for. The problem in Ghana is not that maintenance happens. It is that maintenance still happens without a plan robust enough to absorb it. Until the planning matches the ambition, dumsor will remain less a technical failure and more a governance one, a recurring demonstration that in Ghana, even the predictable still catches the system unprepared.