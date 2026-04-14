Ghana and Rwanda Sign Nuclear Safety Regulation Pact

Ghana’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) and the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday in Accra, formalising structured cooperation on the safe and secure regulation of nuclear and radiological facilities for peaceful purposes.

The agreement was signed by Professor Francis Otoo, Director-General of the NRA, and Ambassador Rosemary Mbabazi on behalf of Rwanda.

Prof. Otoo described the pact as “the beginning of structured cooperation between two African countries in the critical area of nuclear and radiological regulation,” adding that Rwanda would benefit from Ghana’s experience in building a national regulatory framework for the safe and secure use of nuclear and radiological technologies.

Under the MoU, the two regulators will collaborate on oversight of nuclear installations, safety and security of radiological facilities, radioactive waste and spent fuel management, emergency preparedness and response, and the peaceful application of nuclear science in health, agriculture, mining, education, industry, and research.

The agreement also covers training, capacity building, dosimetry, calibration services, and the exchange of experts, fellows, and consultants. Both parties are required to establish expert exchanges, joint working groups, bilateral consultations, and technical workshops to give effect to the deal.

Ambassador Mbabazi noted that the MoU permits the exchange of unclassified information only, including laws, regulations, safety reports, and research materials, with strict confidentiality provisions that survive the expiry or termination of the agreement. Each institution will designate a coordinator to oversee implementation, maintain communication, and develop action plans with specific timelines and resource commitments.

The signing comes as both countries advance active nuclear programmes. Ghana has completed Phase 2 of its nuclear power infrastructure development and is progressing toward vendor selection for its first plant. Rwanda, which completed an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Phase 1 Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) in March 2026, is targeting its first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) in the early 2030s.