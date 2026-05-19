Ghacem Donates 29,730 Cement Bags to Ghana Communities

Ghacem Ltd. distributed 29,730 bags of cement to communities across Ghana this month through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, targeting infrastructure projects in education and healthcare nationwide.

The donation came through the Ghacem Cement Foundation (GCF), which held two separate distribution ceremonies covering all 16 regions. The Northern Sector ceremony took place on May 11, 2026 in Sunyani, where 10,400 bags went to beneficiaries across the Bono and Ahafo, Northern and Savannah, Ashanti, Upper East, and Upper West Regions. Projects receiving support include classroom blocks, dormitories, clinics, and other essential community facilities.

The Southern Sector ceremony followed on May 15, 2026 at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua, where 19,330 bags reached 177 beneficiaries across the Greater Accra, Central, Western, Eastern, Volta, and Oti Regions.

Ehunuabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Kushea and Chairman of the GCF, told the Koforidua gathering that the Foundation has distributed approximately 800,000 bags of cement nationwide since its establishment in 2002, representing an estimated value of GHS 64 million. He highlighted the Southern Sector’s strategic importance to Ghacem’s operations, citing the company’s manufacturing plants in Tema and Takoradi.

Beyond general distributions, the Foundation made a special commitment to the health sector this cycle, donating 1,000 bags of cement to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for the construction of a Children’s Oncology Unit. A similar intervention was carried out at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in previous years.

Managing Director of Ghacem, Dr. Frank Huber, underscored the urgency of educational investment. “If we fail to get education right, there is no second chance,” he said.

Kwasi Kyere, Commercial Director of Ghacem, represented management at the Sunyani event and stressed the company’s commitment to inclusive development across all regions of Ghana.

Council Member Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo confirmed that all donations go to institutions that formally apply and meet the Foundation’s criteria. She encouraged current beneficiaries to focus on completing one project at a time before reapplying, adding that institutions needing additional materials to finish ongoing projects may reapply through the Foundation. Post-donation monitoring will verify that materials are used appropriately and projects executed as planned.