GFIM Weekly Volume Surges 38% to GH¢10.65 Billion

Trading on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) surged during the week ending April 10, 2026, with total volume reaching GH¢10.65 billion, a 38.03 percent jump from the GH¢7.71 billion recorded the previous week.

Treasury bills (T-bills) drove the week’s activity, with volume rising to GH¢5.58 billion from GH¢3.64 billion the prior week, a gain of more than 53 percent. The result reversed a modest T-bill decline seen in the previous period and confirmed continued strong institutional appetite for short-tenor government paper.

Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bonds were the second most actively traded instrument, recording GH¢3.44 billion, up from GH¢2.49 billion the week before. The 7-year DDEP bond dominated within that segment, with volume reaching GH¢1.93 billion, a sharp increase from GH¢133.76 million. The 9-year tenor followed at GH¢867.11 million, while the 4-year recorded GH¢486.54 million.

A new 7-year Government of Ghana (GoG) bond made its debut in trading data for the week, recording GH¢87.19 million in volume. It priced at a yield of 12.17 percent.

Sell and buyback trades on GoG bonds contributed GH¢1.52 billion, marginally higher than the GH¢1.46 billion recorded the prior week, pointing to steady repo market activity.

Corporate securities trading fell sharply, declining to GH¢29.32 million from GH¢136.10 million the previous week. Old GoG bonds recorded no activity for the second consecutive week.

On the yield curve, the 8-year tenor climbed to 13.00 percent from 12.41 percent, and the 9-year rose to 13.22 percent from 12.52 percent. The 4-year moved slightly lower to 9.97 percent from 10.67 percent, while the 5-year ticked up to 9.55 percent from 9.10 percent. The 6-year eased to 10.10 percent from 10.66 percent.

The week’s trading was compressed into four sessions following the Easter Monday public holiday on April 6.