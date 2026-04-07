GEXIM Hosts Global Trade Finance Summit to Strengthen South-South Ties

The Global Network of Export-Import Banks and Development Finance Institutions (G-NEXID) held its sixth Exchange Programme in Accra on 22 and 23 March 2026, bringing together development finance institutions, multilateral partners and Ghanaian government agencies to deepen South-South trade cooperation.

The two-day event was hosted by the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) and served as a capacity-building and networking forum focused on innovative trade finance solutions, investment opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and Ghana’s broader national development agenda.

On the opening day, the Ministry of Finance presented an overview of the Ghanaian economy with particular attention to debt management challenges. The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) followed with a session on the country’s investment landscape, while GEXIM and Development Bank Ghana (DBG) outlined their respective mandates and financial products. Participants expressed strong interest in sector-focused dialogues, especially around agribusiness value chains covering poultry and rice, as well as best practices in trade guarantees.

The second day centred on Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme, a national economic transformation initiative launched by President John Dramani Mahama in July 2025 to drive continuous industrial activity, boost exports and reduce import dependence. Delegates heard that the programme offers concrete co-financing and technical cooperation opportunities for G-NEXID members.

Guest institutions also addressed the forum. The African Guarantee and Economic Cooperation Fund (FAGACE) and the West African Development Bank (BOAD) both presented their mandates and products, with the G-NEXID Secretariat holding bilateral discussions with each as part of its ongoing membership expansion drive. The Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) also shared insights, and GEXIM showcased a pipeline of key projects.

On the sidelines, G-NEXID members convened their 20th Annual General Assembly Meeting to assess progress and map out strategic priorities. The 2026 edition is the sixth in a series that began with India Exim Bank in 2016, followed by BNDES in 2017, Indonesia Eximbank in 2018, Afreximbank in 2019 and Saudi EXIM Bank in 2025.

The Exchange Programme fed directly into the GEXIM@10 International Conference held on 24 and 25 March 2026 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, which brought trade ministers, development bank chiefs and private sector leaders together to chart Ghana’s path from commodity exporter to competitive industrial economy.