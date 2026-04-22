GCB Bank Shareholders Pass All AGM Resolutions, Approve GH¢1 Dividend Per Share

Shareholders of GCB Bank PLC have formally approved a final dividend of GH¢1.00 per share for the 2025 financial year, alongside a full slate of governance resolutions, at the bank’s 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Auditorium on Friday, 17 April 2026.

The meeting, which was streamed live for shareholders unable to attend in person, concluded with all ordinary resolutions adopted without objection.

Shareholders approved the bank’s audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, together with the reports of the Board of Directors and external auditors. The approval comes on the back of a record performance year in which GCB Bank posted a profit before tax of GH¢3.2 billion, operating income of GH¢6.3 billion, and total assets of GH¢52.6 billion.

Three directors who retired by rotation were re-elected to continue serving on the Board: Prof. Joshua A. Alabi, Dr. Alhaji Yahaya Abdul-Rahman, and Ms. Pamela Seyram Addo. Shareholders also ratified the appointment of Mr. Abdulsalam Alhassan as Executive Director in charge of Wholesale and Investment Banking.

On remuneration, shareholders ratified excess director payments above the approved budget for 2025, which arose from additional and emergency board committee meetings held during the year, and approved a GH¢12 million Non-Executive Directors’ remuneration budget for 2026. The Board was also authorised to determine the fees of external auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers Ghana (PwC) for the financial year ending 31 December 2026.

Before the dividend resolution was tabled, shareholders waived the statutory 21-day notice period required under company law, clearing the procedural path for the payout to be formally approved. The GH¢1.00 per share dividend is the bank’s first Bank of Ghana (BoG) approved payout after regulatory clearance was withheld for the prior year’s proposed distribution.

The AGM resolutions, issued under a formal press release designated PR-146, are binding decisions of the shareholders of GCB Bank PLC, which is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) under the ticker GCB.