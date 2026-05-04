French Man Charged Over Alleged Assault on Sleeping Woman Aboard Miami Flight

A French national has been charged with abusive sexual contact in the United States after allegedly assaulting a sleeping woman seated beside him in the first-class cabin of an international flight, with the incident captured on video by fellow passengers.

Guillaume Sebastien Roger Mattler, 48, faces a federal count of abusive sexual contact following the incident aboard Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) Flight LX64, which was travelling from Zurich to Miami on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida.

Court documents state that Mattler and the 29-year-old victim, who did not know each other, were seated adjacent to one another in first class when the woman fell asleep during the flight. Two other passengers witnessed the alleged assault. One recorded video on his mobile phone and alerted a flight attendant, while the other directly approached crew for assistance.

An Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special agent wrote in the complaint that a flight attendant who responded to the alert observed Mattler with his hand on the victim’s body making a scooping motion. Mattler was unable to demonstrate any connection to the woman and was moved to economy class.

When crew later brought him back to collect his belongings, Mattler allegedly attempted to hand the victim a note written on his business card that read: “You look cute when you sleep,” accompanied by the flight information and his seat number. The woman, who had been asleep throughout the incident, was woken by crew to be informed of what had happened. Court documents state she confirmed she did not know Mattler and was shocked, and began shaking and crying.

During questioning by federal authorities after the flight landed, Mattler initially denied that anything had occurred. After being confronted with witness accounts and video footage, he admitted to touching the woman but told investigators he did not think it was “such a big deal.” He also disclosed that he had taken photographs on his phone during the flight but had deleted them before law enforcement could review the device. He initially declined assistance from the French consulate in Miami.

Mattler made his initial appearance in Miami federal court on Wednesday, April 29, and was scheduled to return on Monday, May 4. Prosecutors are seeking his continued detention ahead of trial, citing the risk of flight and danger to the community. He is currently being held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami.