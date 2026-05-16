Freedom for Abu Trica After Months Behind Bars

Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has been released from custody after fulfilling the bail conditions set by an Accra High Court.

The court granted bail in the sum of GH¢30 million with two justified sureties, paving the way for his release on Friday, May 15, 2026.

A member of his legal team, Papa Kofi Essel, confirmed the development to the media, stating that his client had successfully met all requirements and was freed earlier in the day.

“He was released today, May 15. Ghana is advancing in recognising the fundamental human rights of citizens, and the rule of law is working,” Essel said.

Abu Trica had been in police custody since December 2025 following an extradition request by the United States over alleged romance fraud charges.

His arrest and subsequent detention attracted public attention, with legal observers closely monitoring proceedings due to the international dimension of the case.

With his release, the case is expected to continue in court as legal processes surrounding the extradition request and the underlying allegations unfold.