France Moves to Block Kanye West’s Marseille Concert After UK Ban

France’s Interior Minister is pushing to prevent American rapper Kanye West from performing in Marseille in June, making France the latest country to consider barring the controversial artist over his sustained antisemitic conduct.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez is described as “highly determined” to ban the June 11 concert at Marseille’s Velodrome stadium and is exploring all available options, according to a source close to the minister who spoke to Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Tuesday. The show is West’s only scheduled date in France this summer.

Nunez discussed the possible ban with the regional prefect and the mayor of Marseille during a visit to the city last week. Marseille’s socialist mayor Benoit Payan had already made his position clear in March, saying he refused to allow the city to become a platform for those who promote hatred.

The push from Paris follows West’s ban from the United Kingdom, where he had been set to headline the Wireless Festival in London across three nights in July. Britain’s Home Office withdrew West’s electronic travel authorisation (ETA), denying him entry on the grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good. Festival organisers confirmed the event was cancelled and said refunds would be issued to all ticket holders.

French law places strict conditions on banning concerts outright, requiring that statements made at the event risk constituting a criminal offence and that public order is threatened. Organising agency Mars 360 said it had inserted specific contractual clauses to ensure that no illegal remarks are made during the concert and that French law is fully respected.

West, 48, has drawn widespread international condemnation for a series of antisemitic statements and actions. In May 2025, he released a song titled “Heil Hitler,” which was subsequently banned by major streaming platforms. He has also sold swastika-emblazoned merchandise and publicly expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler.

In January 2026, West issued an apology in a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal, attributing his behaviour to a prolonged manic episode linked to his bipolar disorder. The apology was met with scepticism by several governments and advocacy groups, who cited the breadth and pattern of his conduct.

West has also had his Australian visa cancelled and faced threats of immediate arrest in Brazil. The Netherlands, where he is scheduled to perform on June 6 and 8, has said no ban is currently planned, though Jewish advocacy groups have urged authorities there to follow Britain’s lead.