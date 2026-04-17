Forson Tells Investors Ghana’s Reforms Are Built to Last

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has assured international investors that the Mahama administration’s economic stabilisation measures are producing durable results, warning against treating the recovery as anything less than the product of deliberate structural change.

Speaking at an investor engagement on Ghana’s economic outlook and reform programme on Thursday, April 16, Dr Forson outlined a broad set of reforms the government has implemented since taking office, describing the decisions as difficult but unavoidable.

The reforms span fiscal governance, revenue mobilisation, and institutional oversight. Among the measures cited were a reduction in the size of government, mandatory commitment controls, amendments to the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act incorporating new fiscal rules, and the creation of a Fiscal Council and an Office of Value for Money to strengthen accountability across public institutions.

The minister also pointed to the uncapping of statutory funds to better align spending with national priorities, alongside changes to petroleum revenue and mining royalty frameworks directed at financing infrastructure. Reforms in tax administration, value added tax, customs, payroll, energy, and the cocoa sector were also cited as part of the programme.

Dr Forson stressed that the outcomes are measurable. Real gross domestic product growth rose to 6% in 2025, up from 5.8% in 2024, while inflation declined from 23.8% in 2024 to 5.8% in 2025 and fell further to 3.2% by March 2026. International reserves now cover 5.8 months of imports, and the debt-to-gross domestic product ratio fell from 61.8% to 45.3% by end-2025, well ahead of initial targets.

Investors at the engagement expressed strong admiration for Ghana’s reset agenda, commending the depth of the reforms and the tangible progress made in restoring stability and credibility.

Ghana is on course to exit its International Monetary Fund (IMF)-supported programme in August 2026. The minister said the government remains focused on consolidating the gains made and deepening reforms toward a more resilient and inclusive economy.