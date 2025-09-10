Flutterwave, Clear Junction To Enhance Cross-Border Payments

London, UK. 10th September 2025: Flutterwave, Africa’s leading technology company, is today announcing its partnership with Clear Junction, a trusted partner and pioneer of payment solutions for regulated institutions.

Flutterwave now has access to Clear Junction’s robust technical infrastructure and faster transaction routing. This marks a significant milestone in addressing the evolving needs of migrant workers and their families, who rely on dependable cross-border money flows. Flutterwave taps into Clear Junction’s expertise in facilitating cross-border trade payments and treasury services to enhance its support for African remittance customers making cross-border payments to the UK and EU.

This offering is already available through Swap, Flutterwave’s currency exchange platform built in partnership with Wema Bank and Kadavra BDC. Swap powers several of Flutterwave’s customer-facing experiences, including the Send App, ensuring that users can seamlessly access this service within familiar channels. With Swap, Flutterwave customers can now conveniently send money abroad. Swap ensures a seamless and compliant process for cross-border transfers.

This collaboration is expected to drive an increase in completed transactions and enhance customer satisfaction, advancing Flutterwave’s mission to seamlessly connect Africa to the world and the world to Africa through efficient cross-border payments.

Dima Kats, CEO and Founder of Clear Junction, commented: “We’re thrilled to partner with Flutterwave. The collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to driving positive change through technology and financial inclusion. In the realm of African remittances, timely access to favourable FX rates is imperative to provide the best value to customers. Individuals and families who rely on these services require speedy access to their funds. Clear Junction serves as a vital ally for African remittance companies and fintechs like Flutterwave, offering secure, fast, and cost-effective solutions that overcome the hurdles associated with cross-border payments. By utilising secure and proven technology, we can ensure that funds reach recipients’ accounts swiftly, fostering business growth and financial inclusion.”

Commenting, Mayokun Owolabi, Head, Global Expansion & Payment Partnerships at Flutterwave, said, “We are excited to partner with Clear Junction. Their expertise in multi-currency payments is crucial to our mission of connecting Africa to the world. With this partnership, our new and existing retail customers can now expect a more streamlined and efficient way to send money to the UK and EU, making it faster and easier to pay for tuition fees, family expenses, etc.”

About Clear Junction

Clear Junction helps regulated financial institutions access and manage cross-border payments, with a focus on operational security backed by strong compliance and risk management practices. The Group is licensed and approved by regulators in the UK, EU, and Canada to provide payment and crypto services. Through its extensive bank network and proprietary technology, Clear Junction offers reliable payment infrastructure, correspondent account services, and access to major clearing networks. By filling the gaps left by traditional providers, Clear Junction enables businesses to operate efficiently and expand globally.

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is the leading payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). Flutterwave has processed over 890M transactions in excess of USD $34B, serving global and African customers like Uber, Air Peace, Bamboo, PiggyVest, and across various industries. The company’s key advantage is connecting businesses to various local and international payment types to enable them to expand globally. Its remittance solution, Send App by Flutterwave, also enables cross-border transactions from the diaspora to African countries.

Flutterwave processes payments via multiple payment modes, including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, and Google Pay. The company has an infrastructure reach in 34 African countries.