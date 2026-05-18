First Atlantic Bank Revises Dividend Rate, Payment Date

First Atlantic Bank PLC (FABL) has amended its 2025 final dividend rate to GHS 0.264388 per share, with payment now scheduled for Friday, 22 May 2026, following approval from the Bank of Ghana (BOG).

The Accra-based lender disclosed the revision through an official notice to shareholders this week. The bank had earlier proposed Thursday, 7 May 2026 as the payment date in its 2025 Annual Report, but the schedule shifted after BOG granted the requisite approval on Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

Shareholders who met the qualifying date of Friday, 10 April 2026 remain eligible for the dividend. FABL confirmed that all other details relating to the payment remain unchanged.

The revision reflects standard regulatory procedure under Ghana’s banking framework, where dividend payments by licensed commercial banks require central bank sign-off before disbursement.