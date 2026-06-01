Fidelity Bank Profit Rises 21% To GH₵1.46bn

Fidelity Bank Ghana grew profit before tax 21 percent to 1.46 billion cedis in 2025, posting record results across lending, deposits and earnings at its annual general meeting.

The bank reported the figures, for the year ended 31 December 2025, at its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), where Board Chairman James Reynolds Baiden described the year as an outstanding performance achieved amid improving macroeconomic conditions and persistent global uncertainty.

The rise in profit before tax, from 1.21 billion cedis in 2024, reflected what the bank called disciplined execution and steady customer confidence. Operating income rose 14 percent to 2.68 billion cedis, from 2.34 billion, on balanced growth in both interest and fee income.

The balance sheet also expanded. Total assets climbed 17 percent to 25.98 billion cedis, while customer and wholesale funding grew 13 percent to 21.68 billion cedis, which the bank attributed to deepening trust across its corporate and retail base.

Lending was the standout. Gross loans and advances jumped 51 percent to 4.74 billion cedis, from 3.14 billion, as the bank extended credit to corporates, small and medium enterprises, retail customers and emerging growth sectors.

Managing Director Julian Opuni said the gains came from disciplined execution, targeted expansion and investment in innovation, adding that the bank deepened its push into technology, automation, analytics and customer facing digital platforms during the year.

Asset quality improved sharply. The bank’s nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio fell to 7.09 percent, well below an industry average it put at 18.9 percent. “Our proactive risk management approach resulted in a significant improvement in asset quality,” Baiden said.

With approval from the Bank of Ghana, the board declared a dividend of 11.20 cedis per share.

On sustainability, the bank said it deployed more than 170 million cedis to finance green and climate smart businesses, ran innovation programmes such as the GreenTech Innovation Challenge, and recycled 14.7 tonnes of paper through a waste recovery scheme. Its community programmes reached more than 40,000 people across 10 regions.

The results drew several awards in 2025, including recognition from Euromoney as the best private bank in Ghana and Bank of the Year at the Ghana Business Awards. Baiden said the bank would stay focused on innovation, digital transformation, efficiency and customer led growth, positioning itself as a long term partner in Ghana’s economic transformation.